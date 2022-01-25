Asar is a simple extensive archive format, it works like
tar that concatenates
all files together without compression, while having random access support.
This module requires Node 10 or later.
$ npm install --engine-strict asar
$ asar --help
Usage: asar [options] [command]
Commands:
pack|p <dir> <output>
create asar archive
list|l <archive>
list files of asar archive
extract-file|ef <archive> <filename>
extract one file from archive
extract|e <archive> <dest>
extract archive
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
Given:
app
(a) ├── x1
(b) ├── x2
(c) ├── y3
(d) │ ├── x1
(e) │ └── z1
(f) │ └── x2
(g) └── z4
(h) └── w1
Exclude: a, b
$ asar pack app app.asar --unpack-dir "{x1,x2}"
Exclude: a, b, d, f
$ asar pack app app.asar --unpack-dir "**/{x1,x2}"
Exclude: a, b, d, f, h
$ asar pack app app.asar --unpack-dir "{**/x1,**/x2,z4/w1}"
const asar = require('asar');
const src = 'some/path/';
const dest = 'name.asar';
await asar.createPackage(src, dest);
console.log('done.');
Please note that there is currently no error handling provided!
You can pass in a
transform option, that is a function, which either returns
nothing, or a
stream.Transform. The latter will be used on files that will be
in the
.asar file to transform them (e.g. compress).
const asar = require('asar');
const src = 'some/path/';
const dest = 'name.asar';
function transform (filename) {
return new CustomTransformStream()
}
await asar.createPackageWithOptions(src, dest, { transform: transform });
console.log('done.');
There is also an unofficial grunt plugin to generate asar archives at bwin/grunt-asar.
Asar uses Pickle to safely serialize binary value to file, there is
also a node.js binding of
Pickle class.
The format of asar is very flat:
| UInt32: header_size | String: header | Bytes: file1 | ... | Bytes: file42 |
The
header_size and
header are serialized with Pickle class, and
header_size's Pickle object is 8 bytes.
The
header is a JSON string, and the
header_size is the size of
header's
Pickle object.
Structure of
header is something like this:
{
"files": {
"tmp": {
"files": {}
},
"usr" : {
"files": {
"bin": {
"files": {
"ls": {
"offset": "0",
"size": 100,
"executable": true,
"integrity": {
"algorithm": "SHA256",
"hash": "...",
"blockSize": 1024,
"blocks": ["...", "..."]
}
},
"cd": {
"offset": "100",
"size": 100,
"executable": true,
"integrity": {
"algorithm": "SHA256",
"hash": "...",
"blockSize": 1024,
"blocks": ["...", "..."]
}
}
}
}
}
},
"etc": {
"files": {
"hosts": {
"offset": "200",
"size": 32,
"integrity": {
"algorithm": "SHA256",
"hash": "...",
"blockSize": 1024,
"blocks": ["...", "..."]
}
}
}
}
}
}
offset and
size records the information to read the file from archive, the
offset starts from 0 so you have to manually add the size of
header_size and
header to the
offset to get the real offset of the file.
offset is a UINT64 number represented in string, because there is no way to
precisely represent UINT64 in JavaScript
Number.
size is a JavaScript
Number that is no larger than
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, which has a value of
9007199254740991 and is about 8PB in size. We didn't store
size in UINT64
because file size in Node.js is represented as
Number and it is not safe to
convert
Number to UINT64.
integrity is an object consisting of a few keys:
algorithm, currently only
SHA256 is supported.
hash value representing the hash of the entire file.
blocks of the file. i.e. for a blockSize of 4KB this array contains the hash of every block if you split the file into N 4KB blocks.
blockSize representing the size in bytes of each block in the
blocks hashes above