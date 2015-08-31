A random phrase generator used to create memorable error codes, as used by Asana.
Install with npm:
npm install asana-phrase --save
Include the latest release directly from GitHub.
<script src="https://github.com/Asana/node-asana-phrase/releases/download/<LATEST_RELEASE>/asana-phrase-min.js"></script>
OR
SCRIPT tag.
This package is designed to convert large numbers (like IDs) into human-readable phrases, which are more entertaining and memorable, and suitable for error codes.
The package can support conversion of numbers of arbitrary length if represented as a hex string, as well as integers up to 53 bits. The default phrase factory provided converts 32-bit numbers, but custom ones can be created to work with larger bit sizes.
It operates on a simple bitwise substitution principle, so given a particular phrase factory, there is a deterministic way to map any set of bits into a phrase and vice versa.
If you just want 32-bit numbers translated to phrases in the same way Asana does, you can use the default phrase factory.
var phrase = require('asana-phrase');
phrase.default32BitFactory().randomPhrase();
>>> ["6", "sad", "squid", "snuggle", "softly"]
If you want to customize the generated phrases (or create ones with a larger
bit space), you can very easily add your own word generators.
There are two predefined types of word generator:
Dictionary and
NumberRange,
which you can plug into the
Factory to make your own combinations. You can
also access the dictionaries that comprise the default phrase factory so you
can leverage it in your custom factory:
var factory = new phrase.Factory([
new phrase.Dictionary(phrase.dictionaries.subjects),
new phrase.Dictionary(phrase.dictionaries.verbs),
new phrase.Dictionary(["with", "against", "for", "around"]),
new phrase.Dictionary(phrase.dictionaries.subjects)
]);
factory.randomPhrase();
>>> ["trout", "behave", "around", "sharks"]
If you want some logic that isn't based on making sequential numbers or
choosing words from a dictionary, it's very easy to make your own word generator.
Simply subclass
WordGenerator and fulfill its simple contract.