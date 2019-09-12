A simple function that print objects and arrays as ASCII tables. Supports ANSI styling and weird 💩 Unicode emoji symbols (they won't break the layout), thanks to printable-characters .

npm install as-table

Printing objects

asTable = require ( 'as-table' ) asTable ([ { foo : true , string : 'abcde' , num : 42 }, { foo : false , string : 'qwertyuiop' , num : 43 }, { string : null , num : 44 } ])

foo string num ---------------------- true abcde 42 false qwertyuiop 43 null 44

Printing arrays

asTable ([[ 'qwe' , '123456789' , 'zxcvbnm' ], [ 'qwerty' , '12' , 'zxcvb' ], [ 'qwertyiop' , '1234567' , 'z' ]])

qwe 123456789 zxcvbnm qwerty 12 zxcvb qwertyiop 1234567 z

Limiting total width by proportionally trimming cells + setting columns delimiter

asTable.configure ({ maxTotalWidth : 22 , delimiter : ' | ' }) (data)

qwe | 1234 … | zxc… qwer… | 12 | zxc… qwer… | 1234 … | z

Right align

asTable.configure ({ right : true }) (data)

foo bar baz ----------------------------- qwe 123456789 zxcvbnm qwerty 12 zxcvb qwertyiop 1234567 z

Providing a custom object printer

asTable.configure ({ print : x => ( typeof x === 'boolean' ) ? (x ? 'yes' : 'no' ) : String (x) }) (data)

foo string num -------------------- yes abcde 42 no qwertyuiop 43 null 44

The callback also receives a field name (in case of objects) or a column index (in case of arrays):

asTable = require ( 'as-table' ).configure ({ print (x, k) { if (k === 'timestamp' ) return new Date (x).toGMTString() return String (x) } }) asTable ([ { name : 'A' , timestamp : 1561202591572 }, { name : 'B' , timestamp : 1558524240034 } ])

Obtaining a pre-configured function

asTable = require ( 'as-table' ).configure ({ maxTotalWidth : 25 , delimiter : ' | ' }) asTable (data)

Customizing the title rendering and the header separator

With string coloring by ansicolor (just for the demo purposes, any library will fit):