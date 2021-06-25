openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ab

as-bignum

by Max Graey
0.2.18 (see all)

Fixed length big numbers for AssemblyScript 🚀

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM registryBuild StatusNPM license

WebAssembly fixed length big numbers written on AssemblyScript

Status: Work in progress

Provide wide numeric types such as u128, u256, i128, i256 and fixed points and also its arithmetic operations.

Namespace safe contain equivalents with overflow/underflow traps.

All kind of types pretty useful for economical and cryptographic usages and provide deterministic behavior.

Install

yarn add as-bignum

or

npm i as-bignum

Usage via AssemblyScript

import { u128 } from "as-bignum";

declare function logF64(value: f64): void;
declare function logU128(hi: u64, lo: u64): void;

var a = u128.One;
var b = u128.from(-32); // same as u128.from<i32>(-32)
var c = new u128(0x1, -0xF);
var d = u128.from(0x0123456789ABCDEF); // same as u128.from<i64>(0x0123456789ABCDEF)
var e = u128.from('0x0123456789ABCDEF01234567');
var f = u128.fromString('11100010101100101', 2); // same as u128.from('0b11100010101100101')
var r = d / c + (b << 5) + e;

logF64(r.as<f64>());
logU128(r.hi, r.lo);

Usage via JavaScript/Typescript

TODO

List of types

  • u128 unsigned type (tested)
  • u256 unsigned type (very basic)
  • i128 signed type
  • i256 signed type

  • safe.u128 unsigned type (tested)

  • safe.u256 unsigned type

  • safe.i128 signed type

  • safe.i256 signed type

  • fp128<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭ (very basic for now)
  • fp256<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭
  • safe.fp128<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭
  • safe.fp256<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭

٭ typename Q is a type representing count of fractional bits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial