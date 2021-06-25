Provide wide numeric types such as
u128,
u256,
i128,
i256 and fixed points and also its arithmetic operations.
Namespace
safe contain equivalents with overflow/underflow traps.
All kind of types pretty useful for economical and cryptographic usages and provide deterministic behavior.
yarn add as-bignum
or
npm i as-bignum
import { u128 } from "as-bignum";
declare function logF64(value: f64): void;
declare function logU128(hi: u64, lo: u64): void;
var a = u128.One;
var b = u128.from(-32); // same as u128.from<i32>(-32)
var c = new u128(0x1, -0xF);
var d = u128.from(0x0123456789ABCDEF); // same as u128.from<i64>(0x0123456789ABCDEF)
var e = u128.from('0x0123456789ABCDEF01234567');
var f = u128.fromString('11100010101100101', 2); // same as u128.from('0b11100010101100101')
var r = d / c + (b << 5) + e;
logF64(r.as<f64>());
logU128(r.hi, r.lo);
TODO
safe.u128 unsigned type (tested)
safe.u256 unsigned type
safe.i128 signed type
safe.i256 signed type
fp128<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭ (very basic for now)
fp256<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭
safe.fp128<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭
safe.fp256<Q> generic fixed point signed type٭
٭ typename
Q is a type representing count of fractional bits