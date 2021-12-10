Runs a given command with additional environment settings for simple local development

as-a = run "as a" ...

Install

npm install

You can run this tool without installing it

npx as -a [section name] [ command ...]

You can also install this tool locally as a dev dependency. In that case, it will start faster than using npx as-a ... without an install.

npm i -D as- a npx as- a [ section name] [command ...]

Use

Create a file in your user's home directory .as-a.ini

touch ~/ .as-a .ini

Create separate sections for groups of environment settings. For example

[test] name =test why =just because

Now you can run any command (with arguments) and add the section as environment variables.

npm run env | grep why --- nothing ---- as -a test npm run env | grep why why=just because

Recommended to keep private settings for DEV urls, secrets, etc.

Multiple profiles

You can even use settings from multiple groups of settings using comma-separated list

[DEV] username =tester password =pass1234 [redis] REDIST_HOST =localhost: 4534

as -a DEV,redis node index .js

Current folder

A good practice for me was naming a section after the folder name. For example, if the INI file has the following:

[my-server-repo] DB_USERNAME =user1234

Then we can inject the variables by running in the folder "my-server-repo" using "."

/my/folders/my- server -repo: $ as -a . node ./ start # injects section "my-server-repo"

Use case

Read how to run a Redis server inside the Docker container using as-a in this gist.

Secret folder

To better separate secrets from user home folder, you can place the .as-a.ini file into subfolder ~/.as-a/.as-a.ini .

Local file

Sometimes it makes sense to have a local file .as-a.ini in the project's folder (current working directory) with settings that should override any section from the home folder's .as-a.ini . Just create such file and use it.

Tip: when using a local .as-a.ini file make sure to git ignore .as-a.ini to avoid accidentally committing this file to the repository.

Resolution

local .as-a.ini + ~/.as-a.ini => combination, local file wins

+ => combination, local file wins local .as-a.ini + ~/.as-a/.as-a.ini => combination, local file wins

+ => combination, local file wins local .as-a.ini => just this file

=> just this file otherwise an error is thrown

NPM module API

getSettings

Loads the specified settings sections and returns merged object

const {getSettings} = require ( 'as-a' ) getSettings( 'db,app' )

Read

