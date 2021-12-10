Runs a given command with additional environment settings for simple local development
as-a = run "as a" ...
Watch Use Utility as-a To Load Multiple Secrets And Pass To Cypress to see how I pass multiple values via environment variables when launching Cypress test runner.
npm install --global as-a
You can run this tool without installing it
npx as-a [section name] [command ...]
You can also install this tool locally as a dev dependency. In that case, it will start faster than using
npx as-a ... without an install.
npm i -D as-a
npx as-a [section name] [command ...]
Create a file in your user's home directory
.as-a.ini
touch ~/.as-a.ini
Create separate sections for groups of environment settings. For example
; this is a test section
[test]
name=test
why=just because
Now you can run any command (with arguments) and add the section as environment variables.
$ npm run env | grep why
--- nothing ----
$ as-a test npm run env | grep why
why=just because
Recommended to keep private settings for DEV urls, secrets, etc.
You can even use settings from multiple groups of settings using comma-separated list
[DEV]
username=tester
password=pass1234
[redis]
REDIST_HOST=localhost:4534
as-a DEV,redis node index.js
A good practice for me was naming a section after the folder name. For example, if the INI file has the following:
[my-server-repo]
DB_USERNAME=user1234
Then we can inject the variables by running in the folder "my-server-repo" using "."
/my/folders/my-server-repo: $ as-a . node ./start
# injects section "my-server-repo"
Read how to run a Redis server inside the Docker container using
as-a in this
gist.
To better separate secrets from user home folder, you can place the
.as-a.ini file
into subfolder
~/.as-a/.as-a.ini.
Sometimes it makes sense to have a local file
.as-a.ini in the project's
folder (current working directory) with settings that should override
any section from the home folder's
.as-a.ini. Just create such file and use
it.
Tip: when using a local
.as-a.ini file make sure to
git ignore .as-a.ini to avoid accidentally committing this file to the repository.
Resolution
.as-a.ini +
~/.as-a.ini => combination, local file wins
.as-a.ini +
~/.as-a/.as-a.ini => combination, local file wins
.as-a.ini => just this file
Loads the specified settings sections and returns merged object
const {getSettings} = require('as-a')
// load sections [db] and [app]
getSettings('db,app') // {DB_HOST:...,USERNAME:...}
