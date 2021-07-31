Futuristic Sci-Fi UI Web Framework
Arwes is a web framework to build user interfaces based on futuristic science fiction designs, animations, and sound effects. The concepts behind are opinionated with influences from Cyberprep, Cyberpunk, and Synthwave, and productions like Star Citizen, Halo, and TRON: Legacy. It tries to inspire advanced space and alien technology.
The project is under development and released in alpha state not ready for production yet. See project details.
Branch
main is for releases and public content. Branch
next is for active development.
See arwes.dev.
The previous version was moved to version1-breakpoint1.arwes.dev
with the branch
version1-breakpoint1
where you can find the components and the website source code. This package was
released in February, 2018, and it is now deprecated.
|
SoulExtract.com
soulextract/soulextract.com
|
RomelPerez.dev
romelperez/romelperez.dev
Open a GitHub issue or let's chat on Discord.
Review frequently asked questions and code of conduct.
Check out roadmap and project boards.
This project follows the all-contributors specification.
The project is not fully open for sustancial contributions yet until the first beta version is released and the project guidelines are finished. But you can follow the development in Discord and Twitter.