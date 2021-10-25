Arweave Deploy

[UNMAINTAINED] This tool is unmaintained, and has been replaced by arkb

Build

Build for local Node.js

This will build to run on your locally installed Node.js using #!/usr/bin/env node .

npm install npm run build ./dist/arweave

Build portable binaries

This will build a set of portable binaries packaged with self-contained Node.js in a single executable, so they can be run on Linux, macOS, and Windows without Node.js installed.

npm install npm run package ./dist/macos/arweave ./dist/linux/arweave ./dist/windows/arweave-x86 .exe ./dist/windows/arweave-x64 .exe

Installation

NPM (recommended)

npm install -g arweave-deploy

npm update -g arweave-deploy

RSA key generation requires Node v10.12.0 so some features may be unavailable. If you're running an earlier version of node or don't want node installed at all, the precompiled binaries below come bundled with the correct version.

Manual

These binaries are around 30MB each as they come with a self-contained, bundled version of node.

Quick Start

Deploy a file

arweave deploy path - to -my/file.html

Deploy a HTML file

arweave deploy path - to -my/ index .html

Deploy a HTML file to Arweave+IPFS

arweave deploy path - to -my/ index .html

Save your keyfile

arweave key-save path / to /arweave-key.json

After saving your key you can now run commands without the --key-file option, like this

arweave deploy path - to -my/ index .html

Usage

Deploy a file

If you're deploying HTML pages and have have external resources referenced, like style sheets, JavaScript, or images, then use the deploy a directory workflow.

arweave deploy path - to -my/file.html

Once confirmed you'll see a transaction ID and URL

Your file is deploying! 🚀, Once your file is mined into a block it 'll be available on the following URL https://arweave.net/3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE You can check its status using ' arweave status 3 T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKK E'

Deploy a file with Arweave+IPFS

This feature is currently experimental.

To deploy a file with Arweave+IPFS, just add the --ipfs-publish flag. After confirming the upload you'll see an ipfs.io link in addition to your arweave.net link.

Deploy will add an IPFS-Add tag with the IPFS content hash, e.g. IPFS-Add:QmcsdfK24i1AijxdX16jNwkDutpbdwD2AGV4JmoBAXYvDj . This tag tells Arweave nodes running the Arweave+IPFS extension to also make your data available over IPFS, so you'll then be able to access your content from any IPFS gateway, in addition to Arweave nodes and gateways. Pretty cool.

arweave deploy path - to -my/ index .html

Your file is deploying! 🚀 Once your file is mined into a block it 'll be available on the following URL https://arweave.net/1ArOtUjQN0G0K9qKiiX5GAoqfJ9ImhY6A71xAiL9lPw https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmWfVY9y3xjsixTgbd9AorQxH7VtMpzfx2HaWtsoUYecaX You can check its status using ' arweave status 1 ArOtUjQN0G0K9qKiiX5GAoqfJ9ImhY6A71xAiL9lPw '

Deploy a packaged HTML file

To avoid having external dependencies we can package our HTML and external assets into a single self-contained file. Just add the --package flag to the deploy command.

Under the hood your page will be processed using this inline-source NPM package, it's a common tool used in gulp and webpack workflows.

Read more about packaging, why it's useful and how it works, with examples.

arweave deploy path - to / index .html

For you can use the package command to process the file without deploying it, this is useful for testing or debugging.

arweave package path - to / index .html output/packaged.html

Deploy a directory

Deploy a directory with a path manifest. This is the recommended method for deploying an Arweave application, as each asset will be uploaded independently so there is no need for packaging and asset inlining.

arweave deploy-dir path - to /directory/ to -deploy

Preparing files from /Users/test/path-to/directory/to-deploy ID Size Fee Type Path B65fe71tENkmgmndJQTvLZqVqg4lUsdcmCFudw_uzBk 4.59 kB 0.000019762690 image/png favicon/source.png RBg1ysAnKmlnU8YROY2g2KVbE3d6rgobVV4qzss2Isk 3.55 kB 0.000017101174 image/png images/logo-node.png 648 -XB1Tf2KDPJUyzMf1Zf1FmWi0F103WMtZydQvhZ8 18.89 kB 0.000056359156 text/html open-web-hackathon.html Kws1-Lr-z4tTGzrqfJQv9Biko_lrBPAr90H2xW_oXtg 22.24 kB 0.000064933485 text/html technology.html w243l_eiYxwS_JPotydO2VVi1uCpYga1CZjWAHuahDU 24.78 kB 0.000071428584 image/svg+xml images/8.svg 9HG223hRM46RczvRidgxj1tF5GtoTprL2ItGKXew9Ac 32.27 kB 0.000090591496 image/svg+xml images/7.svg J1CgVMmA0P7YxxynjuWW3J6e5S-Qp6O9Smu8I0nCGSA 22.65 kB 0.000065978098 text/html hosting.html aUJYq1gUTOenMHwlkQWj3YNSiul5O8j0G8lWXlHdx7I 22.79 kB 0.000066350461 image/svg+xml images/hosting-1.svg boN6C7ntD_yi-IGbkBqc0KXr0fz7SGoFLSZ2OKxJYRE 49.53 kB 0.000134780154 text/css player/player.css Eaa4CWHk1KD5QhHAUAjW5zV30391P60mhpHWcMgPGBU 36.59 kB 0.000101662402 text/html index.html* kFoajp8jQ1NUS7Rc7AaxwIMXViAdOYPfNQZjZkMlPEU 6.04 kB 0.000023471318 application/x.arweave-manifest+json Summary Index: index.html Number of files: 78 + 1 manifest Total size: 7.91 MB Total price: 0.021388749854 AR Wallet Address: MDlauADgN7AoVQl4Eqmwr3xHXyKXMqADaiCas3mEyNQ Current balance: 48.855183859428 AR Balance after uploading: 48.833795109574 AR Carefully check the above details are correct, then Type CONFIRM to complete this upload

Uploading... ████████████████████████████████████████ 79 /79 100 % | 1m49s Your files are being deployed! 🚀 Once your files are mined into blocks they'll be available on the following URL https://arweave.net/kFoajp8jQ1NUS7Rc7AaxwIMXViAdOYPfNQZjZkMlPEU

Check a deployment status

arweave status YOUR_TRANSACTION_ID

Trasaction ID: 3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE Status: 200 Accepted - Block: 144339 - Block hash: fMq_zmps-jgEAOC4Gi2s8ewAhgl31TzrOK8lSPVZWZlWhNfxCuZ-wD895F9rjFKK - Confirmations: 786 Transaction URL: https://arweave.net/3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE Block URL: https://arweave.net/block/hash/fMq_zmps-jgEAOC4Gi2s8ewAhgl31TzrOK8lSPVZWZlWhNfxCuZ-wD895F9rjFKK Block explorer URL: https://viewblock.io/arweave/block/144339

Load your keyfile

The easiest way to use deploy is to load your keyfile first, then you can simply run deploy commands without having to pass your key each time.

arweave key-save path / to /arweave-key.json

Address : 5 rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w Set an encryption passphrase Confirm your encryption passphrase Successfully saved key file for wallet : 5 rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w

Your key file will be encrypted using the passphrase that you provide, and will be stored in ~/.arweave-deploy/key.json .

Why do I need a keyfile?

Arweave is a blockchain-like network, so each data upload (transaction) needs signing with a valid Arweave keyfile.

I don't have an Arweave key file or tokens?

If you don't have any Arweave tokens you can get 1 AR free to try this out.

I already have an Arweave wallet, how do I get the keyfile?

You can use the same keyfiles as the Arweave Chrome Extension Wallet, go to Wallets > Select a wallet > Select 'Export Key' to download the json keyfile.

Generate a keyfile

If you want to generate a new keyfile you can do so using this command. This is useful if you don't want uploads to show from the same wallet address, or if you simply want to have a secondary wallet just used for deploying data.

arweave key- create new -arweave-key.json

Your new wallet address: 5 rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w Successfully saved key to new -arweave-key.json

You need to transfer funds to your new wallet address before you can use the keyfile for deployments. You can use the Chrome Extension Wallet for transacting AR between wallets.

Remove your keyfile

To remove your saved keyfile simply run this command. After this you'll either need to save a new key or use the --key-file option when using deploy.

arweave key-forget

You're about to forget your saved wallet: 5 rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w Type CONFIRM to complete this action

Check your wallet balance

arweave balance

Address: pEbU_SLfRzEseum0_hMB1Ie-hqvpeHWypRhZiPoioDI Balance: 10.113659492352 AR

Send AR to another wallet

arweave send < amount_in_ar > < to_arweave_address >

arweave send 10 .5 DAJH66MHqEKImi4Jbuz8V7ZZFPauNGCdbJ0plp5vH8d