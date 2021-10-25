This will build to run on your locally installed Node.js using
#!/usr/bin/env node.
npm install
npm run build
./dist/arweave
This will build a set of portable binaries packaged with self-contained Node.js in a single executable, so they can be run on Linux, macOS, and Windows without Node.js installed.
npm install
npm run package
./dist/macos/arweave
./dist/linux/arweave
./dist/windows/arweave-x86.exe
./dist/windows/arweave-x64.exe
npm install -g arweave-deploy
npm update -g arweave-deploy
RSA key generation requires Node v10.12.0 so some features may be unavailable. If you're running an earlier version of node or don't want node installed at all, the precompiled binaries below come bundled with the correct version.
These binaries are around 30MB each as they come with a self-contained, bundled version of node.
Deploy a file
arweave deploy path-to-my/file.html --key-file path/to/arweave-key.json
Deploy a HTML file
arweave deploy path-to-my/index.html --key-file path/to/arweave-key.json --package
Deploy a HTML file to Arweave+IPFS
arweave deploy path-to-my/index.html --key-file path/to/arweave-key.json --package --ipfs-publish
Save your keyfile
arweave key-save path/to/arweave-key.json
After saving your key you can now run commands without the
--key-file option, like this
arweave deploy path-to-my/index.html --package
If you're deploying HTML pages and have have external resources referenced, like style sheets, JavaScript, or images, then use the deploy a directory workflow.
arweave deploy path-to-my/file.html
Once confirmed you'll see a transaction ID and URL
Your file is deploying! 🚀,
Once your file is mined into a block it'll be available on the following URL
https://arweave.net/3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE
You can check its status using 'arweave status 3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE'
This feature is currently experimental.
To deploy a file with Arweave+IPFS, just add the
--ipfs-publish flag. After confirming the upload you'll see an ipfs.io link in addition to your arweave.net link.
Deploy will add an
IPFS-Add tag with the IPFS content hash, e.g.
IPFS-Add:QmcsdfK24i1AijxdX16jNwkDutpbdwD2AGV4JmoBAXYvDj. This tag tells Arweave nodes running the Arweave+IPFS extension to also make your data available over IPFS, so you'll then be able to access your content from any IPFS gateway, in addition to Arweave nodes and gateways. Pretty cool.
arweave deploy path-to-my/index.html --key-file path/to/arweave-key.json --package --ipfs-publish
Your file is deploying! 🚀
Once your file is mined into a block it'll be available on the following URL
https://arweave.net/1ArOtUjQN0G0K9qKiiX5GAoqfJ9ImhY6A71xAiL9lPw
https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmWfVY9y3xjsixTgbd9AorQxH7VtMpzfx2HaWtsoUYecaX
You can check its status using 'arweave status 1ArOtUjQN0G0K9qKiiX5GAoqfJ9ImhY6A71xAiL9lPw'
To avoid having external dependencies we can package our HTML and external assets into a single self-contained file. Just add the
--package flag to the deploy command.
Under the hood your page will be processed using this inline-source NPM package, it's a common tool used in gulp and webpack workflows.
Read more about packaging, why it's useful and how it works, with examples.
arweave deploy path-to/index.html --package
For you can use the package command to process the file without deploying it, this is useful for testing or debugging.
arweave package path-to/index.html output/packaged.html
Deploy a directory with a path manifest. This is the recommended method for deploying an Arweave application, as each asset will be uploaded independently so there is no need for packaging and asset inlining.
arweave deploy-dir path-to/directory/to-deploy
Preparing files from /Users/test/path-to/directory/to-deploy
ID Size Fee Type Path
B65fe71tENkmgmndJQTvLZqVqg4lUsdcmCFudw_uzBk 4.59 kB 0.000019762690 image/png favicon/source.png
RBg1ysAnKmlnU8YROY2g2KVbE3d6rgobVV4qzss2Isk 3.55 kB 0.000017101174 image/png images/logo-node.png
648-XB1Tf2KDPJUyzMf1Zf1FmWi0F103WMtZydQvhZ8 18.89 kB 0.000056359156 text/html open-web-hackathon.html
Kws1-Lr-z4tTGzrqfJQv9Biko_lrBPAr90H2xW_oXtg 22.24 kB 0.000064933485 text/html technology.html
w243l_eiYxwS_JPotydO2VVi1uCpYga1CZjWAHuahDU 24.78 kB 0.000071428584 image/svg+xml images/8.svg
9HG223hRM46RczvRidgxj1tF5GtoTprL2ItGKXew9Ac 32.27 kB 0.000090591496 image/svg+xml images/7.svg
J1CgVMmA0P7YxxynjuWW3J6e5S-Qp6O9Smu8I0nCGSA 22.65 kB 0.000065978098 text/html hosting.html
aUJYq1gUTOenMHwlkQWj3YNSiul5O8j0G8lWXlHdx7I 22.79 kB 0.000066350461 image/svg+xml images/hosting-1.svg
boN6C7ntD_yi-IGbkBqc0KXr0fz7SGoFLSZ2OKxJYRE 49.53 kB 0.000134780154 text/css player/player.css
Eaa4CWHk1KD5QhHAUAjW5zV30391P60mhpHWcMgPGBU 36.59 kB 0.000101662402 text/html index.html*
kFoajp8jQ1NUS7Rc7AaxwIMXViAdOYPfNQZjZkMlPEU 6.04 kB 0.000023471318 application/x.arweave-manifest+json
Summary
Index: index.html
Number of files: 78 + 1 manifest
Total size: 7.91 MB
Total price: 0.021388749854 AR
Wallet
Address: MDlauADgN7AoVQl4Eqmwr3xHXyKXMqADaiCas3mEyNQ
Current balance: 48.855183859428 AR
Balance after uploading: 48.833795109574 AR
Carefully check the above details are correct, then Type CONFIRM to complete this upload
Uploading...
████████████████████████████████████████ 79/79 100% | 1m49s
Your files are being deployed! 🚀
Once your files are mined into blocks they'll be available on the following URL
https://arweave.net/kFoajp8jQ1NUS7Rc7AaxwIMXViAdOYPfNQZjZkMlPEU
arweave status YOUR_TRANSACTION_ID
Trasaction ID: 3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE
Status: 200 Accepted
- Block: 144339
- Block hash: fMq_zmps-jgEAOC4Gi2s8ewAhgl31TzrOK8lSPVZWZlWhNfxCuZ-wD895F9rjFKK
- Confirmations: 786
Transaction URL: https://arweave.net/3T261RAQIj2DQmOk1t_zPQnoxVbh5qtMA1-NdzOHKKE
Block URL: https://arweave.net/block/hash/fMq_zmps-jgEAOC4Gi2s8ewAhgl31TzrOK8lSPVZWZlWhNfxCuZ-wD895F9rjFKK
Block explorer URL: https://viewblock.io/arweave/block/144339
The easiest way to use deploy is to load your keyfile first, then you can simply run deploy commands without having to pass your key each time.
arweave key-save path/to/arweave-key.json
Address: 5rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w
Set an encryption passphrase
Confirm your encryption passphrase
Successfully saved key file for wallet: 5rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w
Your key file will be encrypted using the passphrase that you provide, and will be stored in
~/.arweave-deploy/key.json.
Why do I need a keyfile?
Arweave is a blockchain-like network, so each data upload (transaction) needs signing with a valid Arweave keyfile.
I don't have an Arweave key file or tokens?
If you don't have any Arweave tokens you can get 1 AR free to try this out.
I already have an Arweave wallet, how do I get the keyfile?
You can use the same keyfiles as the Arweave Chrome Extension Wallet, go to Wallets > Select a wallet > Select 'Export Key' to download the json keyfile.
If you want to generate a new keyfile you can do so using this command. This is useful if you don't want uploads to show from the same wallet address, or if you simply want to have a secondary wallet just used for deploying data.
arweave key-create new-arweave-key.json
Your new wallet address: 5rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w
Successfully saved key to new-arweave-key.json
You need to transfer funds to your new wallet address before you can use the keyfile for deployments. You can use the Chrome Extension Wallet for transacting AR between wallets.
To remove your saved keyfile simply run this command. After this you'll either need to save a new key or use the
--key-file option when using deploy.
arweave key-forget
You're about to forget your saved wallet: 5rqCZeIG9flWzndFTXzqtGBdLahYDsn7BrfRE2Vbu6w
Type CONFIRM to complete this action
arweave balance
Address: pEbU_SLfRzEseum0_hMB1Ie-hqvpeHWypRhZiPoioDI
Balance: 10.113659492352 AR
arweave send <amount_in_ar> <to_arweave_address>
arweave send 10.5 DAJH66MHqEKImi4Jbuz8V7ZZFPauNGCdbJ0plp5vH8d
Transaction
ID: cuzpWQOqaxkO_TY-wEKoFh5RLgfNgKDhDbO1JAzCoos
To: DAJH66MHqEKImi4Jbuz8V7ZZFPauNGCdbJ0plp5vH8d
Amount: 10.422000000000 AR
Fee: 0.000214119475 AR
Total: 10.422214119475 AR
Wallet
Address: pEbU_SLfRzEseum0_hMB1Ie-hqvpeHWypRhZiPoioDI
Current balance: 11.095252211832 AR
Balance after uploading: 0.673038092357 AR