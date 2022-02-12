:art: ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player

Features

ArtPlayer.js is an easy-to-use and feature-rich HTML5 video player, and most of the player's functional controls support customization, which makes it easy to connect with your business logic. In addition, it directly supports .vtt , .ass and .srt subtitle formats. Integration with other dependencies such as flv.js , hls.js , dash.js , etc. is also very simple. The code is highly decoupled, the structure and logic are clear, and it is easy to track errors and add new features.

Install

Install with npm :

$ npm install artplayer

Or install with yarn :

$ yarn add artplayer

import Artplayer from 'artplayer' ;

Or umd build also available:

< script src = "path/to/artplayer.js" > </ script >

Or from CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js" > </ script >

Will expose the global variable to window.Artplayer .

Usage

< div class = "artplayer-app" > </ div >

var art = new Artplayer({ container : '.artplayer-app' , url : 'path/to/video.mp4' , });

Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

License

MIT © Harvey Zack