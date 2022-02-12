ArtPlayer.js
:art: ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player
ArtPlayer.js is an easy-to-use and feature-rich HTML5 video player, and most of the player's functional controls support customization, which makes it easy to connect with your business logic. In addition, it directly supports
.vtt,
.ass and
.srt subtitle formats. Integration with other dependencies such as
flv.js,
hls.js,
dash.js, etc. is also very simple. The code is highly decoupled, the structure and logic are clear, and it is easy to track errors and add new features.
Install with
npm:
$ npm install artplayer
Or install with
yarn:
$ yarn add artplayer
import Artplayer from 'artplayer';
Or umd build also available:
<script src="path/to/artplayer.js"></script>
Or from CDN:
<!-- jsdelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js"></script>
<!-- unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js"></script>
Will expose the global variable to
window.Artplayer.
<div class="artplayer-app"></div>
var art = new Artplayer({
container: '.artplayer-app',
url: 'path/to/video.mp4',
});
