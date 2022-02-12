openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
apg

artplayer-plugin-gif

by Harvey Zack
3.5.31 (see all)

🎨 ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

714

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

ArtPlayer.js

:art: ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player

Size Downloads Version License

Online Editor API Document 弹幕演示

screenshot

Features

ArtPlayer.js is an easy-to-use and feature-rich HTML5 video player, and most of the player's functional controls support customization, which makes it easy to connect with your business logic. In addition, it directly supports .vtt, .ass and .srt subtitle formats. Integration with other dependencies such as flv.js, hls.js, dash.js, etc. is also very simple. The code is highly decoupled, the structure and logic are clear, and it is easy to track errors and add new features.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install artplayer

Or install with yarn:

$ yarn add artplayer

import Artplayer from 'artplayer';

Or umd build also available:

<script src="path/to/artplayer.js"></script>

Or from CDN:

<!-- jsdelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js"></script>

<!-- unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/artplayer/dist/artplayer.js"></script>

Will expose the global variable to window.Artplayer.

Usage

<div class="artplayer-app"></div>

var art = new Artplayer({
    container: '.artplayer-app',
    url: 'path/to/video.mp4',
});

Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

pay

QQ Group

QQ Group

License

MIT © Harvey Zack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial