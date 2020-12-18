artoo.js is a piece of JavaScript code meant to be run in your browser's console to provide you with some scraping utilities.
The library's full documentation is available on github pages.
Contributions are more than welcome. Feel free to submit any pull request as long as you added unit tests if relevant and passed them all.
To install the development environment, clone your fork and use the following commands:
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Testing
npm test
# Compiling dev & prod bookmarklets
gulp bookmarklets
# Running a test server hosting the concatenated file
npm start
# Running a https server hosting the concatenated file
# Note that you'll need some ssl keys (instructions to come...)
npm run https
artoo.js is being developed by Guillaume Plique @ SciencesPo - médialab.
Logo by Daniele Guido.
R2D2 ascii logo by Joan Stark aka
jgs.