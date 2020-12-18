artoo.js is a piece of JavaScript code meant to be run in your browser's console to provide you with some scraping utilities.

The library's full documentation is available on github pages.

Contribution

Contributions are more than welcome. Feel free to submit any pull request as long as you added unit tests if relevant and passed them all.

To install the development environment, clone your fork and use the following commands:

npm install npm test gulp bookmarklets npm start npm run https

Authors

artoo.js is being developed by Guillaume Plique @ SciencesPo - médialab.

Logo by Daniele Guido.