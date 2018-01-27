artnet

This is a Node.js module that can be used to send ArtDMX packages to an Art-Net node.

Usage

connect, set channel 1 to 255, disconnect.

var options = { host : '172.16.23.15' } var artnet = require ( 'artnet' )(options); artnet.set( 1 , 255 , function ( err, res ) { artnet.close(); });

The set method can set multiple channels at once:

Use an array to set subsequent channels...

artnet.set( 100 , [ 10 , 20 , 30 ]);

...if you want to keep certain channels unchanged set them to null

artnet.set( 50 , [ 255 , null , 127 ]);

you can omit the channel, it defaults to 1

artnet.set([ 255 , 127 ]);

Additionally, you can send trigger macros to devices.

artnet.trigger( 1 , 3 ); artnet.trigger( 27243 , 71 , 2 );

This lib throttles the maximum send rate to ~40Hz. Unchanged data is refreshed every ~4s.

Options

host (Default "255.255.255.255" )

) port (Default 6454 )

) refresh (millisecond interval for sending unchanged data to the Art-Net node. Default 4000 )

) iface (optional string IP address - bind udp socket to specific network interface)

sendAll (sends always the full DMX universe instead of only changed values. Default false )

Methods

set( [ [ uint15 universe , ] uint9 channel , ] uint8 value [ , function(err, res) callback ] )

set( [ [ uint15 universe , ] uint9 channel , ] array[uint8] values [ , function(err, res) callback ] )

Every parameter except the value(s) is optional. If you supply a universe you need to supply the channel also. Defaults: universe = 0, channel = 1

Callback is called with (error, response) params. If error and response are null data remained unchanged and therefore nothing has been sent.

trigger( [ [ uint15 oem , ] uint9 subkey , ] uint8 key [ , function(err, res) callback ] )

Sends an ArtNet ArtTrigger packet. ArtTriggers are typically device specific and perform functions like starting and stopping shows.

Every parameter except the key is optional. If you supply an oem , you need to supply a subkey also.

Defaults:

oem = 0xFFFF

= subkey = null

Callback is called with (error, response) params.

trigger s are NEVER throttled, as they are time sensitive. They are always sent immediately upon processing.

Closes the connection and stops the send interval.

setHost( string host )

Change the Art-Net hostname/address after initialization

setPort( number port )

Change the Art-Net port after initialization. Does not work when using the broadcast address 255.255.255.255 .

Further Reading

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Sebastian Raff and Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Credits

Art-Net™ Designed by and Copyright Artistic Licence Holdings Ltd.