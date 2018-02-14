openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
art

articles

by Chad Kirby
0.2.2 (see all)

Node package for determining indefinite articles for English words.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The Article class determines whether "a" or "an" should precede a word in English using the method described in this stackoverflow response. The wikipedia-article-text dump provided by Eamon Nerbonne was used as the basis for the dataset.

To use:

npm install articles

Example:

Articles = require('articles')
Articles.articlize(
  'unanticipated result'
  'unanimous vote'
  'honest decision'
  'honeysuckle shrub'
  '0800 number'
  '∞ of oregano'
  'NASA scientist'
  'NSA analyst'
  'FIAT car'
  'FAA policy'
)

Output:

[ 'an unanticipated result',
  'a unanimous vote',
  'an honest decision',
  'a honeysuckle shrub',
  'an 0800 number',
  'an ∞ of oregano',
  'a NASA scientist',
  'an NSA analyst',
  'a FIAT car',
  'an FAA policy' ]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial