The Article class determines whether "a" or "an" should precede a word in English using the method described in this stackoverflow response. The wikipedia-article-text dump provided by Eamon Nerbonne was used as the basis for the dataset.
To use:
npm install articles
Example:
Articles = require('articles')
Articles.articlize(
'unanticipated result'
'unanimous vote'
'honest decision'
'honeysuckle shrub'
'0800 number'
'∞ of oregano'
'NASA scientist'
'NSA analyst'
'FIAT car'
'FAA policy'
)
Output:
[ 'an unanticipated result',
'a unanimous vote',
'an honest decision',
'a honeysuckle shrub',
'an 0800 number',
'an ∞ of oregano',
'a NASA scientist',
'an NSA analyst',
'a FIAT car',
'an FAA policy' ]