The Article class determines whether "a" or "an" should precede a word in English using the method described in this stackoverflow response. The wikipedia-article-text dump provided by Eamon Nerbonne was used as the basis for the dataset.

To use:

npm install articles

Example:

Articles = require ( 'articles' ) Articles.articlize( 'unanticipated result' 'unanimous vote' 'honest decision' 'honeysuckle shrub' '0800 number' '∞ of oregano' 'NASA scientist' 'NSA analyst' 'FIAT car' 'FAA policy' )

Output: