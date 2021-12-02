Extract the article title of a HTML document
It's often quite hard to get the actual title of an article from a page as authors either add a bunch of trash to
<title> or don't use it at all. There's also no standardized way to indicate the title of an article in the markup. This module uses some heuristics to extract it cleanly.
$ npm install article-title
import articleTitle from 'article-title';
const html = `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My awesome unicorn website</title>
</head>
<body>
<article>
<h1>How unicorns sleep</h1>
<p>...</p>
</article>
</body>
</html>
`;
articleTitle(html);
//=> 'How unicorns sleep'