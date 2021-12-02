openbase logo
article-title

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.0 (see all)

Extract the article title of a HTML document

157

GitHub Stars

46

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Extract the article title of a HTML document

It's often quite hard to get the actual title of an article from a page as authors either add a bunch of trash to <title> or don't use it at all. There's also no standardized way to indicate the title of an article in the markup. This module uses some heuristics to extract it cleanly.

Install

$ npm install article-title

Usage

import articleTitle from 'article-title';

const html = `
<!doctype html>
    <html>
        <head>
            <title>My awesome unicorn website</title>
        </head>
    <body>
        <article>
            <h1>How unicorns sleep</h1>
            <p>...</p>
        </article>
    </body>
</html>
`;

articleTitle(html);
//=> 'How unicorns sleep'

