Extract the article title of a HTML document

It's often quite hard to get the actual title of an article from a page as authors either add a bunch of trash to <title> or don't use it at all. There's also no standardized way to indicate the title of an article in the markup. This module uses some heuristics to extract it cleanly.

Install

npm install article-title

Usage

import articleTitle from 'article-title' ; const html = ` <!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>My awesome unicorn website</title> </head> <body> <article> <h1>How unicorns sleep</h1> <p>...</p> </article> </body> </html> ` ; articleTitle(html);

Related