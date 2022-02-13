Extract main article, main image and meta data from URL.
$ npm install article-parser
# pnpm
$ pnpm install article-parser
# yarn
$ yarn add article-parser
const { extract } = require('article-parser')
// es6 module syntax
import { extract } from 'article-parser'
// test
const url = 'https://dev.to/ndaidong/how-to-make-your-mongodb-container-more-secure-1646'
extract(url).then((article) => {
console.log(article)
}).catch((err) => {
console.trace(err)
})
Result:
{
url: 'https://dev.to/ndaidong/how-to-make-your-mongodb-container-more-secure-1646',
title: 'How to make your MongoDB container more secure?',
description: 'Start it with docker The most simple way to get MongoDB instance in your machine is using...',
links: [
'https://dev.to/ndaidong/how-to-make-your-mongodb-container-more-secure-1646'
],
image: 'https://res.cloudinary.com/practicaldev/image/fetch/s--qByI1v3K--/c_imagga_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,h_500,q_auto,w_1000/https://dev-to-uploads.s3.amazonaws.com/i/p4sfysev3s1jhw2ar2bi.png',
content: '...', // full article content here
author: '@ndaidong',
source: 'dev.to',
published: '',
ttr: 162
}
Load and extract article data. Return a Promise object.
Example:
const { extract } = require('article-parser')
const getArticle = async (url) => {
try {
const article = await extract(url)
return article
} catch (err) {
console.trace(err)
return null
}
}
getArticle('https://domain.com/path/to/article')
If the extraction works well, you should get an
article object with the structure as below:
{
"url": URI String,
"title": String,
"description": String,
"image": URI String,
"author": String,
"content": HTML String,
"published": Date String,
"source": String, // original publisher
"links": Array, // list of alternative links
"ttr": Number, // time to read in second, 0 = unknown
}
Add custom rules to get main article from the specific domains.
This can be useful when the default extraction algorithm fails, or when you want to remove some parts of main article content.
Example:
const { addQueryRules, extract } = require('article-parser')
// extractor doesn't work for you!
extract('https://bad-website.domain/page/article')
// add some rules for bad-website.domain
addQueryRules([
{
patterns: [
/http(s?):\/\/bad-website.domain\/*/
],
selector: '#noop_article_locates_here',
unwanted: [
'.advertise-area',
'.stupid-banner'
]
}
])
// extractor will try to find article at `#noop_article_locates_here`
// call it again, hopefully it works for you now :)
extract('https://bad-website.domain/page/article')
While adding rules, you can specify a
transform() function to fine-tune article content more thoroughly.
Example rule with transformation:
const { addQueryRules } = require('article-parser')
addQueryRules([
{
patterns: [
/http(s?):\/\/bad-website.domain\/*/
],
selector: '#article_id_here',
transform: ($) => {
// with $ is cheerio's DOM instance which contains article content
// so you can do everything cheerio supports
// for example, here we replace all <h1></h1> with <b></b>
$('h1').replaceWith(function () {
const h1Html = $(this).html()
return `<b>${h1Html}</b>`
})
// at the end, you mush return $
return $
}
}
])
Please refer cheerio's docs for more info.
In addition, this lib provides some methods to customize default settings. Don't touch them unless you have reason to do that.
Here are default properties/values:
parserOptions:
{
wordsPerMinute: 300, // to estimate "time to read"
urlsCompareAlgorithm: 'levenshtein', // to find the best url from list
descriptionLengthThreshold: 40, // min num of chars required for description
descriptionTruncateLen: 156, // max num of chars generated for description
contentLengthThreshold: 200 // content must have at least 200 chars
}
Read string-comparison docs for more info about
urlsCompareAlgorithm.
requestOptions:
{
headers: {
'user-agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:95.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/95.0',
accept: 'text/html; charset=utf-8'
},
responseType: 'text',
responseEncoding: 'utf8',
timeout: 6e4,
maxRedirects: 3
}
Read axios' request config for more info.
sanitizeHtmlOptions:
{
allowedTags: [
'h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5',
'u', 'b', 'i', 'em', 'strong', 'small', 'sup', 'sub',
'div', 'span', 'p', 'article', 'blockquote', 'section',
'details', 'summary',
'pre', 'code',
'ul', 'ol', 'li', 'dd', 'dl',
'table', 'th', 'tr', 'td', 'thead', 'tbody', 'tfood',
'fieldset', 'legend',
'figure', 'figcaption', 'img', 'picture',
'video', 'audio', 'source',
'iframe',
'progress',
'br', 'p', 'hr',
'label',
'abbr',
'a',
'svg'
],
allowedAttributes: {
a: ['href', 'target', 'title'],
abbr: ['title'],
progress: ['value', 'max'],
img: ['src', 'srcset', 'alt', 'width', 'height', 'style', 'title'],
picture: ['media', 'srcset'],
video: ['controls', 'width', 'height', 'autoplay', 'muted'],
audio: ['controls'],
source: ['src', 'srcset', 'data-srcset', 'type', 'media', 'sizes'],
iframe: ['src', 'frameborder', 'height', 'width', 'scrolling'],
svg: ['width', 'height']
},
allowedIframeDomains: ['youtube.com', 'vimeo.com']
}
Read sanitize-html docs for more info.
git clone https://github.com/ndaidong/article-parser.git
cd article-parser
npm install
npm test
# quick evaluation
npm run eval {URL_TO_PARSE_ARTICLE}
The MIT License (MIT)