#article
Analyze a stream of HTML and outputs the article title, text, and image
Usually you have some feed, there will give you the title and perhaps a short description of the article. However its rare that it contains the image and certainly never the full context. This module will scrape the raw article html of the page and find as minimum the
title,
textand the
image.
npm install article
var source = 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fish';
// The image url will be resolved from the `source` url
request(source).pipe(article(source, function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err;
// result = {
// title: String,
// text: String,
// image: String or null
// };
}));
For a demo you can run the analyse server I use for reliability scoring:
git clone https://github.com/AndreasMadsen/article.git
cd article
npm install
node tools/analyse/
open http://localhost:9100
This is the current result (Mon Jul 29 2013).
Note this data is the same data I've used to build the heuristic algorithm. So there is a risk that the algorithm is overfitted.
|Unknown
|Wrong
|Bad
|Good
|Perfect
|Title
|0
|0
|0
|0
|258
|Text
|0
|0
|0
|138
|120
|Image
|0
|29
|0
|62
|167
The title can either be wrong or perfect. Perfect means that it is the actual article title without any newspaper name or similar redundant information.
The text can be wrong, bad, good and perfect. Wrong means that none of the text is related to the article. Bad means that there are enogth noise to give seriouse troubble in a text analysis. Good is almost perfect expect for minor noise such as author information or social network button text.
Image can be wrong, good and perfect. Wrong is an image there is unrealted to the article or if no image could be found. Good is either not the main article or a lower resolution image than the expected perfect image.
