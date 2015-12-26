openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
art

article

by Andreas Madsen
1.1.2 (see all)

Analyze a stream of HTML and outputs the article title, text, and image

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

753

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#article

Analyze a stream of HTML and outputs the article title, text, and image

Usually you have some feed, there will give you the title and perhaps a short description of the article. However its rare that it contains the image and certainly never the full context. This module will scrape the raw article html of the page and find as minimum the title, text and the image.

Install

npm install article

Example

var source = 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fish';

// The image url will be resolved from the `source` url
request(source).pipe(article(source, function (err, result) {
  if (err) throw err;

  // result = {
  //  title: String,
  //  text: String,
  //  image: String or null
  // };
}));

Demo

For a demo you can run the analyse server I use for reliability scoring:

git clone https://github.com/AndreasMadsen/article.git
cd article
npm install
node tools/analyse/
open http://localhost:9100

Reliability

This is the current result (Mon Jul 29 2013).

Note this data is the same data I've used to build the heuristic algorithm. So there is a risk that the algorithm is overfitted.

UnknownWrongBadGoodPerfect
Title0000258
Text000138120
Image029062167

Title

The title can either be wrong or perfect. Perfect means that it is the actual article title without any newspaper name or similar redundant information.

Text

The text can be wrong, bad, good and perfect. Wrong means that none of the text is related to the article. Bad means that there are enogth noise to give seriouse troubble in a text analysis. Good is almost perfect expect for minor noise such as author information or social network button text.

Image

Image can be wrong, good and perfect. Wrong is an image there is unrealted to the article or if no image could be found. Good is either not the main article or a lower resolution image than the expected perfect image.

##License

The software is license under "MIT"

Copyright (c) 2013 Andreas Madsen

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial