Analyze a stream of HTML and outputs the article title, text, and image Usually you have some feed, there will give you the title and perhaps a short description of the article. However its rare that it contains the image and certainly never the full context. This module will scrape the raw article html of the page and find as minimum the title , text and the image .

Install

npm install article

Example

var source = 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fish' ; request(source).pipe(article(source, function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err; }));

Demo

For a demo you can run the analyse server I use for reliability scoring:

git clone https://github.com/AndreasMadsen/article.git cd article npm install node tools/analyse/ open http://localhost:9100

Reliability

This is the current result (Mon Jul 29 2013).

Note this data is the same data I've used to build the heuristic algorithm. So there is a risk that the algorithm is overfitted.

Unknown Wrong Bad Good Perfect Title 0 0 0 0 258 Text 0 0 0 138 120 Image 0 29 0 62 167

Title

The title can either be wrong or perfect. Perfect means that it is the actual article title without any newspaper name or similar redundant information.

Text

The text can be wrong, bad, good and perfect. Wrong means that none of the text is related to the article. Bad means that there are enogth noise to give seriouse troubble in a text analysis. Good is almost perfect expect for minor noise such as author information or social network button text.

Image

Image can be wrong, good and perfect. Wrong is an image there is unrealted to the article or if no image could be found. Good is either not the main article or a lower resolution image than the expected perfect image.

##License

The software is license under "MIT"