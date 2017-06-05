art-template loader for webpack

Install

npm install art-template npm install art-template-loader --save-dev

Usage

By default every local <img src="image.png"> is required ( require('./image.png') ). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended file-loader or url-loader ).

You can specify which attribute combination should be processed by this loader via the query parameter htmlResourceRules . (Default: htmlResourceRules=[/\bsrc="([^"]*)"/] )

To completely disable tag-attribute processing (for instance, if you're handling image loading on the client side) you can pass in htmlResourceRules=false .

Examples

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ test : /\.jpg$/ , loader : "file-loader" }, { test : /\.png$/ , loader : "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" }, { test : /\.art$/ , loader : "art-template-loader" , options : { } }] }, }

< % include (' . / header.art ') %> < % if ( user ) { %> < h2 > < %= user.name %> </ h2 > < p > < img src = "./octocat.png" alt = "octocat" > </ p > < % } %> < % include (' . / footer.art ') %>

More

'Root-relative' URLs

For urls that start with a / , the default behavior is to not translate them. If a htmlResourceRoot query parameter is set, however, it will be prepended to the url and then translated.

With the same configuration as above:

< img src = "/image.jpg" >

require ( "html-loader!./file.art" );

require ( "html-loader?htmlResourceRoot=.!./file.art" );

Filter

Add filter:

var runtime = require ( 'art-template/lib/runtime' ); runtime.dateFormat = function ( ) { }; var html = require ( './index.art' );

Use filter:

{{time | dateFormat 'yyyy-MM-dd hh:mm:ss'}}

Debug

Support SourceMap :

webpack --debug

Options

You can pass art-template options using standard webpack loader options.