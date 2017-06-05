art-template loader for webpack
npm install art-template
npm install art-template-loader --save-dev
By default every local
<img src="image.png"> is required (
require('./image.png')). You may need to specify loaders for images in your configuration (recommended
file-loader or
url-loader).
You can specify which attribute combination should be processed by this loader via the query parameter
htmlResourceRules. (Default:
htmlResourceRules=[/\bsrc="([^"]*)"/])
To completely disable tag-attribute processing (for instance, if you're handling image loading on the client side) you can pass in
htmlResourceRules=false.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.jpg$/,
loader: "file-loader"
}, {
test: /\.png$/,
loader: "url-loader?mimetype=image/png"
}, {
test: /\.art$/,
loader: "art-template-loader",
options: {
// art-template options (if necessary)
// @see https://github.com/aui/art-template
}
}]
},
// ...
}
<% include('./header.art') %>
<% if (user) { %>
<h2><%= user.name %></h2>
<p><img src="./octocat.png" alt="octocat"></p>
<% } %>
<% include('./footer.art') %>
For urls that start with a
/, the default behavior is to not translate them.
If a
htmlResourceRoot query parameter is set, however, it will be prepended to the url
and then translated.
With the same configuration as above:
<!-- file.art -->
<img src="/image.jpg">
require("html-loader!./file.art");
// => '<img src="/image.jpg">'
require("html-loader?htmlResourceRoot=.!./file.art");
// => '<img src="http://cdn.example.com/49eba9f/a992ca.jpg">'
Add filter:
var runtime = require('art-template/lib/runtime');
runtime.dateFormat = function(){ /*[...]*/ };
var html = require('./index.art');
Use filter:
{{time | dateFormat 'yyyy-MM-dd hh:mm:ss'}}
Support
SourceMap:
webpack --debug
You can pass art-template options using standard webpack loader options.