ART
ART is a retained mode vector drawing API designed for multiple output modes.
There's also a built-in SVG parser. It uses Node style CommonJS modules.
The first line in your program should select rendering mode by requiring either:
- art/modes/canvas - HTML5 Canvas
- art/modes/svg - SVG for modern browsers and vector tools
- art/modes/vml - VML for Internet Explorer or Office
- art/modes/script - Code generation for ART modules
- art/modes/dom - SVG or VML depending on environment
- art/modes/fast - Canvas, SVG or VML depending on environment
These modules exposes four core rendering classes:
- Surface - Required rectangular rendering area. Container for the rest.
- Group - Container for Shapes, Text or other Groups.
- Shape - Fill and/or stroke an arbitrary vector path.
- Text - Fill and/or stroke text content rendered using native fonts.
There are also helper classes to work with vector paths, 3x3 transformation
matrices, colors, morphing, common shapes etc.
#Demos
See ./demos