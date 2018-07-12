openbase logo
art

by Sebastian Markbåge
0.10.3 (see all)

Retained mode vector drawing API designed for multiple output modes. There's also a built-in SVG parser.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

170K

GitHub Stars

987

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ART

ART is a retained mode vector drawing API designed for multiple output modes. There's also a built-in SVG parser. It uses Node style CommonJS modules.

The first line in your program should select rendering mode by requiring either:

  • art/modes/canvas - HTML5 Canvas
  • art/modes/svg - SVG for modern browsers and vector tools
  • art/modes/vml - VML for Internet Explorer or Office
  • art/modes/script - Code generation for ART modules
  • art/modes/dom - SVG or VML depending on environment
  • art/modes/fast - Canvas, SVG or VML depending on environment

These modules exposes four core rendering classes:

  • Surface - Required rectangular rendering area. Container for the rest.
  • Group - Container for Shapes, Text or other Groups.
  • Shape - Fill and/or stroke an arbitrary vector path.
  • Text - Fill and/or stroke text content rendered using native fonts.

There are also helper classes to work with vector paths, 3x3 transformation matrices, colors, morphing, common shapes etc.

#Demos

See ./demos

