akr

arrow-keys-react

by Leon Gilyadov
1.0.6 (see all)

Easily integrate your react component with keyboard arrow keys, with the same configuration used in swipe-react and wheel-react packages.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Arrow Keys React

Easily integrate your react component with keyboard arrow keys, with the same configuration used in swipe-react and wheel-react packages.

Usage

  1. Install the npm package:
    npm install --save arrow-keys-react
  1. Import it:
    import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react';
  1. Config arrow keys events ('left', 'right', 'up', 'down'), at least one of them, in your component constructor, or in render function:
    ArrowKeysReact.config({
      left: () => {
        console.log('left key detected.');
      },
      right: () => {
        console.log('right key detected.');
      },
      up: () => {
        console.log('up key detected.');
      },
      down: () => {
        console.log('down key detected.');
      }
    });
  1. Integrate with your React component:
  <YourComponent {...ArrowKeysReact.events} />

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react';

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props){
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      content: 'Use arrow keys on your keyboard!'
    };
    ArrowKeysReact.config({
      left: () => {
        this.setState({
          content: 'left key detected.'
        });
      },
      right: () => {
        this.setState({
          content: 'right key detected.'
        });
      },
      up: () => {
        this.setState({
          content: 'up key detected.'
        });
      },
      down: () => {
        this.setState({
          content: 'down key detected.'
        });
      }
    });
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div {...ArrowKeysReact.events} tabIndex="1">
        {this.state.content}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Remarks

  • When you use div, add tabIndex property.
  • The element must be on focus in order to detect arrow keys. The arrow keys will be detected when the user will click on the element, or focus it using tab key in the keyboard. Alterntively you can program your component to focus() when it loaded.
  • ArrowKeysReact.config can be placed in render function instead of in the constuctor function.

