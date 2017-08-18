Arrow Keys React

Easily integrate your react component with keyboard arrow keys, with the same configuration used in swipe-react and wheel-react packages.

Usage

Install the npm package:

npm install --save arrow-keys-react

Import it:

import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react' ;

Config arrow keys events ('left', 'right', 'up', 'down'), at least one of them, in your component constructor, or in render function:

ArrowKeysReact.config({ left : () => { console .log( 'left key detected.' ); }, right : () => { console .log( 'right key detected.' ); }, up : () => { console .log( 'up key detected.' ); }, down : () => { console .log( 'down key detected.' ); } });

Integrate with your React component:

<YourComponent {...ArrowKeysReact.events} />

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react' ; class App extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { content : 'Use arrow keys on your keyboard!' }; ArrowKeysReact.config({ left : () => { this .setState({ content : 'left key detected.' }); }, right : () => { this .setState({ content : 'right key detected.' }); }, up : () => { this .setState({ content : 'up key detected.' }); }, down : () => { this .setState({ content : 'down key detected.' }); } }); } render() { return ( < div { ...ArrowKeysReact.events } tabIndex = "1" > {this.state.content} </ div > ); } } export default App;

Remarks