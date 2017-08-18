Easily integrate your react component with keyboard arrow keys, with the same configuration used in swipe-react and wheel-react packages.
npm install --save arrow-keys-react
import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react';
ArrowKeysReact.config({
left: () => {
console.log('left key detected.');
},
right: () => {
console.log('right key detected.');
},
up: () => {
console.log('up key detected.');
},
down: () => {
console.log('down key detected.');
}
});
<YourComponent {...ArrowKeysReact.events} />
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ArrowKeysReact from 'arrow-keys-react';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.state = {
content: 'Use arrow keys on your keyboard!'
};
ArrowKeysReact.config({
left: () => {
this.setState({
content: 'left key detected.'
});
},
right: () => {
this.setState({
content: 'right key detected.'
});
},
up: () => {
this.setState({
content: 'up key detected.'
});
},
down: () => {
this.setState({
content: 'down key detected.'
});
}
});
}
render() {
return (
<div {...ArrowKeysReact.events} tabIndex="1">
{this.state.content}
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
