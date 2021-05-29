arrow-key-navigation is a simple utility to add left/right focus navigation to a web app. It's
designed for KaiOS apps but also available for any browser.
The basic idea is to make the ← and → keys act similar to Tab and Shift+Tab, i.e. to change focus between focusable elements in the DOM. Since the ↑ and ↓ keys typically scroll the page in KaiOS, this is usually all you need to add basic KaiOS accessibility to an existing web app.
It will also listen for the Enter key for certain special cases like checkbox/radio buttons.
contenteditable and Shadow DOM are also supported.
npm install --save arrow-key-navigation
Or browse unpkg.com for a list of build files.
import * as arrowKeyNavigation from 'arrow-key-navigation'
arrowKeyNavigation.register() // start listening for key inputs
arrowKeyNavigation.unregister() // stop listening
To build an accessible dialog, you need to "trap" focus inside of the dialog, i.e. make it so focus cannot escape the dialog while it is active. To accomplish this, you can set a "focus trap test" which takes an element as input and returns truthy/falsy to indicate that the element is a focus trap (e.g. the modal dialog root):
arrowKeyNavigation.setFocusTrapTest(element => {
return element.classList.contains('my-dialog-class')
})
If you don't call
setFocusTrapTest(), then
arrow-key-navigation will assume that there are no focus traps
in your app.
You can choose to install this module only in KaiOS environments using logic like the following:
if (/KAIOS/.test(navigator.userAgent)) {
import('arrow-key-navigation').then(arrowKeyNavigation => {
arrowKeyNavigation.register()
})
}
npm run build
npm run lint
npm run lint:fix
npm test
npm run cover
The
index.html and
manifest.webapp files are designed for a quick-and-dirty KaiOS app test.
Run
npm run build and then install the root directory as a packaged KaiOS app to test it.