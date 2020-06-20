arrive.js provides events to watch for DOM elements creation and removal. It makes use of Mutation Observers internally.

or use Bower to install:

$ bower install arrive --save

Node.js / NPM

Node.js users can install using npm:

$ npm install arrive --save

Usage

The library does not depend on jQuery, you can replace jQuery elements in the examples below with pure javascript elements and it would work fine.

Watch for elements creation

Use arrive event to watch for elements creation:

$( document ).arrive( ".test-elem" , function ( ) { var $newElem = $( this ); }); $( ".container-1" ).arrive( ".test-elem" , function ( ) { var $newElem = $( this ); }); $( document ).arrive( ".test-elem" , function ( newElem ) { var $newElem = $(newElem); });

In pure javascript you can call the function on document , window , any HTMLElement or NodeList , like this:

document .arrive( ".test-elem" , function ( ) { }); document .getElementsByClassName( ".container-1" ).arrive( ".test-elem" , function ( ) { });

Make sure to remove listeners when they are no longer needed, it's better for performance:

$( document ).unbindArrive(); $( document ).unbindArrive( ".test-elem" ); $( document ).unbindArrive(callbackFunc); $( document ).unbindArrive( ".test-elem" , callbackFunc); Arrive.unbindAllArrive();

Options

As of v2.0 arrive event accepts an optional options object as 2nd argument. Options object consists of following:

var options = { fireOnAttributesModification : boolean, onceOnly : boolean existing : boolean };

Example:

$( document ).arrive( ".test-elem" , { fireOnAttributesModification : true }, function ( ) { var $newElem = $( this ); });

Watch for elements removal

Use leave event to watch for elements removal. The first arugument to leave must not be a descendent or child selector i.e. you cannot pass .page .test-elem , instead, pass .test-elem . It's because of a limitation in MutationObserver's api.

$( ".container-1" ).leave( ".test-elem" , function ( ) { var $removedElem = $( this ); });

You can unbind the leave event in the same way as arrive event, using unbindLeave function i.e:

$( document ).unbindLeave(); Arrive.unbindAllLeave();

Browser Support

arrive.js is built over Mutation Observers which is introduced in DOM4. It's supported in latest versions of all popular browsers.

Browser Supported Versions Google Chrome 27.0+ Firefox 14.0+ Safari 6.1+ Internet Explorer 11.0+ Opera 14.0+

Contributing

Report a bug / Request a feature

If you want to report a bug or request a feature, use the Issues section. Before creating a new issue, search the existing ones to make sure that you're not creating a duplicate. When reporting a bug, be sure to include OS/browser version and steps/code to reproduce the bug, a JSFiddle would be great.

Development

If you want to contribute to arrive, here is the workflow you should use:

Fork the repository. Clone the forked repository locally. From the dev branch, create and checkout a new feature branch to work upon. (If you want to work on some minor bug fix, you can skip this step and continue to work in dev branch) Make your changes in that branch (the actual source file is /src/arrive.js ). If sensible, add some jasmine tests in /tests/spec/arriveSpec.js file. Make sure there are no regressions by executing the unit tests by opening the file /tests/SpecRunner.html in a browser. There is a button 'Run tests without jQuery' at the top left of th page, click that button to make sure that the tests passes without jQuery. Run the test cases in all major browsers. Push the changes to your github repository. Submit a pull request from your repo back to the original repository. Once it is accepted, remember to pull those changes back into your develop branch!

