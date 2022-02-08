arrest

Swagger REST framework for Node.js, with support for MongoDB and JSON-Schema

Arrest lets you write RESTful web services in minutes. It automatically generates a Swagger description of the API and support input validation using JSON-Schemas.

Highlight features:

Compatible with Express 4.x

Implements simple CRUD semantics on MongoDB

Supports querying object with the RQL syntax

Input validation with JSON-Schema

Oauth2 scope checks per operation

Note for 1.3 users: arrest 3.x is a complete rewrite of the old module and it's not backwards compatible.

How to Install

npm install arrest

Super Simple Example

The following sample application shows how to create a simple REST API, using a MongoDB collection as the data store. In the sample, the path /tests is linked to a tests collection on a MongoDB instance running on localhost:

const arrest = require ( 'arrest' ); const api = new arrest.API(); api.addResource( new arrest.MongoResource( 'mongodb://localhost:27017' , { name : 'Test' })); api.listen( 3000 );

The Swagger specification of the API you just created is available at http://localhost:3000/swagger.json

Now you can query your data collection like this:

curl "http://localhost:3000/tests"

You can add a new item:

curl "http://localhost:3000/tests" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{ "name": "Jimbo", "surname": "Johnson" }'

You can query a specific item by appeding the identifier of the record (the _id attribute):

curl "http://localhost:3000/tests/51acc04f196573941f000002"

You can update an item:

curl "http://localhost:3000/tests/51acc04f196573941f000002" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PUT -d '{ "name": "Jimbo", "surname": "Smith" }'

And finally you can delete an item:

curl "http://localhost:3000/tests/51acc04f196573941f000002" -X DELETE

Creating an API

An API is a collection of Resources, each supporting one or more Operations.

In arrest you create an API by creating an instance of the base API class or of a derived class. You then add instances of the Resource class or a derived one. Each resource contains its supported Routes , that is a collection of instances of classes derived from the abstract Operation , which represents an operation to be executed when an HTTP method is called on a path.

The following code demonstrates this three level structure:

const arrest = require ( 'arrest' ); const api = new arrest.API(); const operation1 = function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 1' }); } const operation2 = function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 2' }); } const operation3 = function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 3' }); } const resource1 = new arrest.Resource({ name : 'SomeResource' , routes : { '/' : { get : operation1, post : operation2 }, '/some-path' : { put : operation3 } } }) api.addResource(resource1); api.listen( 3000 );

The API above supports the following operations:

GET on http://localhost/some-resources

on POST on http://localhost/some-resources

on PUT on http://localhost/some-resources/some-path

Please note how the some-resources path was automatically constructed using the name of the resource SomeResource , making it plural and converting the camelcase in a dash-separated name. This default behaviour can be changed specifying the namePlural and path when creating the resource (e.g. new Resource({ name: 'OneResource', namePlural: 'ManyResources', path: 'my_resources' }) )

Another other way to produce the same result is:

const arrest = require ( 'arrest' ); const api = new arrest.API(); const resource1 = new arrest.Resource({ name : 'SomeResource' }); resource1.addOperation( '/' , 'get' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 1' }); }); resource1.addOperation( '/' , 'post' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 2' }); }); resource1.addOperation( '/some-path' , 'put' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ data : 'this is operation 3' }); }); api.addResource(resource1); api.listen( 3000 );

In real world applications, where resources and operation are in fact more complex, you will want to create class that extend the basic classes in arrest, like in the next example:

const arrest = require ( 'arrest' ); class MyOperation extends arrest . Operation { constructor (resource, path, method) { super ( 'op1' , resource, path, method); } handler(req, res, next) { res.json({ data : 'this is a custom operation' }); } } class MyResource extends arrest . Resource { constructor () { super (); this .addOperation( new MyOperation( this , '/' , 'get' )); } } class MyAPI extends arrest . API { constructor () { super ({ info : { title : 'This is a custom API' , version : '0.9.5' } }); this .addResource( new MyResource()); } } const api = new MyAPI(); api.listen( 3000 );

The API above supports GET s on http://localhost/my-resources (note how the path was in this case constructed automatically from the name of the class MyResource).

By the default, arrest APIs add a special route /swagger.json that returns the Swagger description of the API: the Swagger object is populated with the properties of the API object, Resources are converted into Swagger Tags and Operations are mapped to Swagger Operations.

Data validation

arrest supports JSON-Schema for data validation. Validation rules are set using the Swagger specification. For instance, the following code show how to validate the body of a POST and the query paramters of a GET :

class MyOperation1 extends arrest . Operation { constructor (resource, path, method) { super ( 'op1' , resource, path, method); this .setInfo({ parameters : [ { name : 'body' , in : 'body' , required : true , schema : { type : 'object' , required : [ 'name' ], additionalProperties : false , properties : { name : { type : 'string' }, surname : { type : 'string' } } } } ] }); } handler(req, res, next) { res.json({ data : 'this is a op1' }); } } class MyOperation2 extends arrest . Operation { constructor (resource, path, method) { super ( 'op2' , resource, path, method); this .setInfo({ parameters : [ { name : 'lang' , in : 'query' , type : 'string' , required : true }, { name : 'count' , in : 'query' , type : 'integer' } ] }); } handler(req, res, next) { res.json({ data : 'this is a op2' }); } } class MyResource extends arrest . Resource { constructor () { super (); this .addOperation( new MyOperation1( this , '/' , 'post' )); this .addOperation( new MyOperation2( this , '/' , 'get' )); } }

Omitting the body or passing an invalid body (e.g. an object without the name property) when POST ing to http://localhost/my-resources will return an error. Likewise GET ting without a lang parameter or with a count set to anything other than a number will fail.

Scopes and security validators

TBA

Creating an API with a MongoDB data store

TBA (default api routes)

Using arrest with express

TBA

Debugging

TBA

API documentation

TBA