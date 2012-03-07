[Node.js] ReadableStream from array (or hash variable)
$ git clone git://github.com/shinout/ArrayStream.git
OR
$ npm install arraystream
var ArrayStream = require('arraystream');
var stream = ArrayStream.create(['hoge', 'fuga', 'piyo']);
stream.on('data', function(value, key) {
console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
console.log(key); // 0, 1, 2
});
stream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of iteration
console.log('end');
});
stream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
console.log(e);
});
var ArrayStream = require('arraystream');
var objstream = new ArrayStream({a:'hoge', b:'fuga', c:'piyo']);
objstream.on('data', function(value, key) {
console.log(key); // a, b, c
console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
});
objstream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of Object
console.log('end');
});
objstream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
console.log(e);
});
var arr = ['hoge', 'fuga', 'piyo'];
var stream = ArrayStream.forEach(arr, function(value, key) {
console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
console.log(key); // 0, 1, 2
});
stream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of iteration
console.log('end');
});
stream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
console.log(e);
});