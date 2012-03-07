[Node.js] ReadableStream from array (or hash variable)

Overview

Installation

git clone git://github.com/shinout/ArrayStream.git OR npm install arraystream

Usage

with Array

var ArrayStream = require ( 'arraystream' ); var stream = ArrayStream.create([ 'hoge' , 'fuga' , 'piyo' ]); stream.on( 'data' , function ( value, key ) { console .log(value); console .log(key); }); stream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); }); stream.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

with Object

var ArrayStream = require ( 'arraystream' ); var objstream = new ArrayStream({ a : 'hoge' , b : 'fuga' , c : 'piyo' ]); objstream.on( 'data' , function ( value, key ) { console .log(key); console .log(value); }); objstream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); }); objstream.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

syntax sugar (forEach)