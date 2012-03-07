openbase logo
arraystream

by Shin Suzuki
0.0.5 (see all)

ReadableStream of arrays, hashed variables [Node.js]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

438

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ArrayStream.js 0.0.5

[Node.js] ReadableStream from array (or hash variable)

Overview

Installation

$ git clone git://github.com/shinout/ArrayStream.git

OR

$ npm install arraystream

Usage

with Array

var ArrayStream = require('arraystream');
var stream = ArrayStream.create(['hoge', 'fuga', 'piyo']);

stream.on('data', function(value, key) {
  console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
  console.log(key);   // 0,    1,    2
});

stream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of iteration
  console.log('end');
});

stream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
  console.log(e);
});

with Object

var ArrayStream = require('arraystream');
var objstream = new ArrayStream({a:'hoge', b:'fuga', c:'piyo']);

objstream.on('data', function(value, key) {
  console.log(key);   // a,    b,    c
  console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
});

objstream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of Object
  console.log('end');
});

objstream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
  console.log(e);
});

syntax sugar (forEach)

var arr = ['hoge', 'fuga', 'piyo'];
var stream = ArrayStream.forEach(arr, function(value, key) {
  console.log(value); // hoge, fuga, piyo
  console.log(key);   // 0,    1,    2
});

stream.on('end', function() { // emitted at the end of iteration
  console.log('end');
});

stream.on('error', function(e) { // emitted when an error occurred
  console.log(e);
});

