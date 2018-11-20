openbase logo
arraybuffer-to-string

by Dmitry Iv.
1.0.2 (see all)

Convert ArrayBuffer to string

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

arraybuffer-to-string unstable Build Status

Convert ArrayBuffer to string with optional encoding.

npm install arraybuffer-to-string

var ab2str = require('arraybuffer-to-string')

var uint8 = new Uint8Array([ 72, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 87, 111, 114, 108, 100, 33 ])

ab2str(uint8) // 'Hello World!'
ab2str(uint8, 'base64') // 'SGVsbG8gV29ybGQh'
ab2str(uint8, 'hex') // '48656c6c6f20576f726c6421'
ab2str(uint8, 'iso-8859-2') // 'Hello World!'

var str = arrayBufferToString(buffer, encoding='utf8')

Convert ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView/Array buffer to string with defined encoding. Available encoding: utf8, binary, base64, hex, ascii, latin1, ucs2, utf16 and many others.

Note: in browser it relies on TextDecoder API, so if you are dealing with charsets other than utf8, ascii, binary or base64 in old browsers, please include encoding polyfill.

