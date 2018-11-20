Convert ArrayBuffer to string with optional encoding.

var ab2str = require ( 'arraybuffer-to-string' ) var uint8 = new Uint8Array ([ 72 , 101 , 108 , 108 , 111 , 32 , 87 , 111 , 114 , 108 , 100 , 33 ]) ab2str(uint8) ab2str(uint8, 'base64' ) ab2str(uint8, 'hex' ) ab2str(uint8, 'iso-8859-2' )

var str = arrayBufferToString(buffer, encoding='utf8')

Convert ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView/Array buffer to string with defined encoding. Available encoding: utf8 , binary , base64 , hex , ascii , latin1 , ucs2 , utf16 and many others.

Note: in browser it relies on TextDecoder API, so if you are dealing with charsets other than utf8 , ascii , binary or base64 in old browsers, please include encoding polyfill.

