Convert ArrayBuffer to string with optional encoding.
var ab2str = require('arraybuffer-to-string')
var uint8 = new Uint8Array([ 72, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 87, 111, 114, 108, 100, 33 ])
ab2str(uint8) // 'Hello World!'
ab2str(uint8, 'base64') // 'SGVsbG8gV29ybGQh'
ab2str(uint8, 'hex') // '48656c6c6f20576f726c6421'
ab2str(uint8, 'iso-8859-2') // 'Hello World!'
Convert ArrayBuffer/ArrayBufferView/Array
buffer to string with defined encoding. Available encoding:
utf8,
binary,
base64,
hex,
ascii,
latin1,
ucs2,
utf16 and many others.
Note: in browser it relies on TextDecoder API, so if you are dealing with charsets other than
utf8,
ascii,
binary or
base64 in old browsers, please include encoding polyfill.