Array.prototype.includes Proposal
This proposal is officially in stage 4 of the TC39 process, and is in the process of being integrated into the spec.
This proposal was formerly for
Array.prototype.contains, but that name is not web-compatible. Per the November 2014 TC39 meeting, the name of both
String.prototype.contains and
Array.prototype.contains was changed to
includes to dodge that bullet.
When using ECMAScript arrays, it is commonly desired to determine if the array includes an element. The prevailing pattern for this is
if (arr.indexOf(el) !== -1) {
...
}
with various other possibilities, e.g.
arr.indexOf(el) >= 0, or even
~arr.indexOf(el).
These patterns exhibit two problems:
NaN, as
indexOf uses Strict Equality Comparison and thus
[NaN].indexOf(NaN) === -1.
We propose the addition of an
Array.prototype.includes method, such that the above patterns can be rewritten as
if (arr.includes(el)) {
...
}
This has almost the same semantics as the above, except that it uses the SameValueZero comparison algorithm instead of Strict Equality Comparison, thus making
[NaN].includes(NaN) true.
Thus, this proposal solves both problems seen in existing code.
We additionally add a
fromIndex parameter, similar to
Array.prototype.indexOf and
String.prototype.includes, for consistency.
includes instead of
has?
If you survey existing APIs,
has is used for conceptual "keys," whereas
includes is used for conceptual "values." That is:
Map.prototype.has(key),
WeakMap.prototype.has(key),
Reflect.has(target, propertyKey)
Set.prototype.has(value),
WeakSet.prototype.has(value),
Reflect.Loader.prototype.has(name)
String.prototype.includes(searchString, position)
The best consistency here is with
String, not with
Map or
Set.
The web has classes like DOMStringList and DOMTokenList which are array-like, and have methods named
contains with the same semantics as our
includes. Unfortunately, meshing with those is not web-compatible, as explained above; we will have to accept this inconsistency.
String.prototype.includes works on strings, not characters!?
Yes, that's true. The best way to think about this is that
String.prototype.indexOf and
String.prototype.includes behave like their
Array.prototype counterparts in the special case of a single character. But the string versions can also be used in the more general case of a larger string.
So in this way, the relationship between
String.prototype.includes and
Array.prototype.includes is the same as the relationship between
String.prototype.indexOf and
Array.prototype.indexOf.
There are four equality algorithms in the current ES6 draft:
==)
===): used by
Array.prototype.indexOf,
Array.prototype.lastIndexOf, and
case-matching
%TypedArray% and
ArrayBuffer constructors, as well as
Map and
Set operations
(Note however that most places SameValue is used could be replaced by SameValueZero since those places often never compare primitives, or at least never compare numbers.)
Using Abstract Equality Comparison would be bonkers, of course. Using SameValue is not a good idea for the same reasons it is not used by
Map and
Set. (Briefly:
-0s can sneak into your code fairly easily via arithmetic operations, but you almost always desire
-0 to be treated the same as
+0, so distinguishing them will just cause spurious failures.) This leaves Strict Equality Comparison and SameValueZero as the two possibilities.
SameValueZero is generally the better choice, as it allows you to detect if an array includes a
NaN. The argument for Strict Equality Comparison boils down to "bug compatibility" with
Array.prototype.indexOf. But one of the purposes of
Array.prototype.includes is to steer users away from creating these sort of bugs.
This introduces a slight refactoring hazard from
Array.prototype.indexOf to
Array.prototype.includes: they will indeed behave differently for arrays containing
NaNs. However, it seems much more likely that code will become less buggy via this refactoring, instead of causing problems. Introducing a new method, and accompanying it with the appropriate messaging around this case, should help.
As with all non-mutating array methods, we also install this method on
%TypedArray%.prototype.
assert([1, 2, 3].includes(2) === true);
assert([1, 2, 3].includes(4) === false);
assert([1, 2, NaN].includes(NaN) === true);
assert([1, 2, -0].includes(+0) === true);
assert([1, 2, +0].includes(-0) === true);
assert(["a", "b", "c"].includes("a") === true);
assert(["a", "b", "c"].includes("a", 1) === false);