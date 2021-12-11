Simple ES6 Array.prototype.find polyfill for older environments taken from es6-shim.

For browsers and node.js.

Installation

Just include repo before your scripts.

npm install array.prototype.find

Usage

Array.prototype.find(predicate[, thisArg]) returns first item that matches predicate function.

returns first item that matches function. predicate(value, index, collection) : takes three arguments value : current collection element index : current collection element index collection : the collection

: takes three arguments

var find = require ( 'array.prototype.find' ); find([ 1 , 2 ], function ( x ) { return x === 2 ; }); require ( 'array.prototype.find' ).shim();

Code example:

[ 1 , 5 , 10 , 15 ].find( function ( a ) { return a > 9 ; })

Acknowledgements

Tests, fixes, and travis support added by _duncanhall

License

The MIT License (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)