apf

array.prototype.find

by Paul Miller
2.1.2 (see all)

Simple ES6 Array.prototype.find polyfill for older environments.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.3M

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

array.prototype.find





Simple ES6 Array.prototype.find polyfill for older environments taken from es6-shim.

For browsers and node.js.

Installation

  • Just include repo before your scripts.
  • npm install array.prototype.find

Usage

  • Array.prototype.find(predicate[, thisArg]) returns first item that matches predicate function.
  • predicate(value, index, collection): takes three arguments
    • value: current collection element
    • index: current collection element index
    • collection: the collection
// as a function
var find = require('array.prototype.find');
find([1, 2], function (x) { return x === 2; }); // 2

// to shim it
require('array.prototype.find').shim();

Code example:

// Default:
[1, 5, 10, 15].find(function (a) { return a > 9; }) // 10

Acknowledgements

Tests, fixes, and travis support added by _duncanhall

License

The MIT License (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)

