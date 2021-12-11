Simple ES6 Array.prototype.find polyfill for older environments taken from es6-shim.
For browsers and node.js.
npm install array.prototype.find
Array.prototype.find(predicate[, thisArg]) returns first item that matches
predicate function.
predicate(value, index, collection): takes three arguments
value: current collection element
index: current collection element index
collection: the collection
// as a function
var find = require('array.prototype.find');
find([1, 2], function (x) { return x === 2; }); // 2
// to shim it
require('array.prototype.find').shim();
Code example:
// Default:
[1, 5, 10, 15].find(function (a) { return a > 9; }) // 10
Tests, fixes, and travis support added by _duncanhall
The MIT License (c) 2016 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)