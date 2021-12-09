An ES2015 spec-compliant
Array.of shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
Array.of if it is unavailable or noncompliant.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.
Most common usage:
var assert = require('assert');
var arrayOf = require('array.of');
assert.deepEqual(arrayOf(1, 2, 3), [1, 2, 3]);
if (!Array.of) {
arrayOf.shim();
}
assert.deepEqual(Array.of(1, 2, 3), [1, 2, 3]);
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test
|Mathias Bynens