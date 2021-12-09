openbase logo
ao

array.of

by Mathias Bynens
1.0.1 (see all)

A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the `Array.of` method in ECMAScript 6.

Readme

An ES2015 spec-compliant Array.of shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Array.of if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require('assert');
var arrayOf = require('array.of');

assert.deepEqual(arrayOf(1, 2, 3), [1, 2, 3]);

if (!Array.of) {
    arrayOf.shim();
}

assert.deepEqual(Array.of(1, 2, 3), [1, 2, 3]);

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

