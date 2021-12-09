An ES2015 spec-compliant Array.of shim. Invoke its "shim" method to shim Array.of if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var arrayOf = require ( 'array.of' ); assert.deepEqual(arrayOf( 1 , 2 , 3 ), [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); if (! Array .of) { arrayOf.shim(); } assert.deepEqual( Array .of( 1 , 2 , 3 ), [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Author