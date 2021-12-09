A spec-compliant
Array.from shim/polyfill/replacement that works as far down as ES3.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the proposed spec.
The
Array.from() method creates a new Array instance from an array-like or iterable object.
npm install array.from
var from = require('array.from');
var assert = require('assert');
assert.deepEqual(from('abc'), ['a', 'b', 'c']);
/* when Array#from is not present */
delete Array.from;
var shimmedFrom = from.shim();
assert.equal(shimmedFrom, from.getPolyfill());
assert.deepEqual(Array.from('foo'), from('foo'));
/* when Array#from is present */
var shimmedFrom = from.shim();
assert.equal(shimmedFrom, Array.from);
assert.deepEqual(Array.from('abc'), from('abc'));
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test
|Mathias Bynens
This polyfill is available under the MIT license.