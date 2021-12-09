openbase logo
array.from

by Mathias Bynens
1.1.1 (see all)

A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the `Array.from` method in ECMAScript 6.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Array.from Version Badge

Build Status dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

A spec-compliant Array.from shim/polyfill/replacement that works as far down as ES3.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the proposed spec.

The Array.from() method creates a new Array instance from an array-like or iterable object.

Installation

npm install array.from

Example

var from = require('array.from');
var assert = require('assert');

assert.deepEqual(from('abc'), ['a', 'b', 'c']);

var from = require('array.from');
var assert = require('assert');
/* when Array#from is not present */
delete Array.from;
var shimmedFrom = from.shim();
assert.equal(shimmedFrom, from.getPolyfill());
assert.deepEqual(Array.from('foo'), from('foo'));

var from = require('array.from');
var assert = require('assert');
/* when Array#from is present */
var shimmedFrom = from.shim();
assert.equal(shimmedFrom, Array.from);
assert.deepEqual(Array.from('abc'), from('abc'));

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.

