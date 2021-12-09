A spec-compliant Array.from shim/polyfill/replacement that works as far down as ES3.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the proposed spec.

The Array.from() method creates a new Array instance from an array-like or iterable object.

Installation

npm install array.from

Example

var from = require ( 'array.from' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); assert.deepEqual( from ( 'abc' ), [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]);

var from = require ( 'array.from' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); delete Array .from; var shimmedFrom = from .shim(); assert.equal(shimmedFrom, from .getPolyfill()); assert.deepEqual( Array .from( 'foo' ), from ( 'foo' ));

var from = require ( 'array.from' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var shimmedFrom = from .shim(); assert.equal(shimmedFrom, Array .from); assert.deepEqual( Array .from( 'abc' ), from ( 'abc' ));

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Author

License

This polyfill is available under the MIT license.