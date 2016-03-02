Lightweight, use-anywhere toolkit for working with array data.

There are four ways to use it.

1) As a command-line tool. E.g. array-tools downloads last month:

$ curl -s https://api.npmjs.org/downloads/range/last-month/array-tools \ | object-tools get downloads \ | array-tools pluck downloads \ | array-tools join "," \ | spark ▂▅▃▅▅▁▁▃▄▃▆▂▂▁▁▂▄▃▃▁▁▂█▆▆▄▁▃▅▃

2) As a standard library, passing the input array on each method invocation:

> var a = require ( "array-tools" ); > var remainder = a.without([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], 1 ) > a.exists(remainder, 1 ) false

3) As a chainable method, passing the input array once then chaining from there:

> a([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).without( 1 ).exists( 1 ); false

4) As a base class.

var util = require ( "util" ); var ArrayTools = require ( "array-tools" ); function CarCollection ( cars ) { ArrayTools.call( this , cars); } util.inherits(CarCollection, ArrayTools); var cars = new CarCollection([ { owner : "Me" , model : "Citreon Xsara" }, { owner : "Floyd" , model : "Bugatti Veyron" } ]); cars.findWhere({ owner : "Floyd" });

More on chaining

Each method returning an Array (e.g. where , without ) can be chained.

(e.g. , ) can be chained. Methods not returning an array ( exists , contains ) cannot be chained.

, ) cannot be chained. All methods from Array.prototype (e.g. .join , .forEach etc.) are also available in the chain. The same rules, regarding what can and cannot be chained, apply as above.

(e.g. , etc.) are also available in the chain. The same rules, regarding what can and cannot be chained, apply as above. If the final operation in your chain is "chainable" (returns an array), append .val() to terminate the chain and retrieve the output.

> a([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ]).exists( 1 ) true > a([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ]).without( 1 ).exists( 1 ) false > a([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ]).without( 1 ).unique().val() [ 2 , 3 ] > a([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 ]).without( 1 ).unique().join( "-" ) '2-3'

Install

As a library:

$ npm install array -tools

As a command-line tool:

$ npm install -g array -tools

Using bower:

$ bower install array -tools

API Reference

a.arrayify(any) ⇒ Array

Takes any input and guarantees an array back.

converts array-like objects (e.g. arguments ) to a real array

) to a real array converts undefined to an empty array

to an empty array converts any another other, singular value (including null ) into an array containing that value

) into an array containing that value ignores input which is already an array

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description any * the input value to convert to an array

Example

> a.arrayify( undefined ) [] > a.arrayify( null ) [ null ] > a.arrayify( 0 ) [ 0 ] > a.arrayify([ 1 , 2 ]) [ 1 , 2 ] > function f ( ) { return a.arrayify( arguments ); } > f( 1 , 2 , 3 ) [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

a.where(array, query) ⇒ Array

Deep query an array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description array Array.<object> the array to query query any | Array.<any> one or more queries

Example

Say you have a recordset:

> data = [ { name : "Dana" , age : 30 }, { name : "Yana" , age : 20 }, { name : "Zhana" , age : 10 } ]

You can return records with properties matching an exact value:

> a.where(data, { age : 10 }) [ { name : 'Zhana' , age : 10 } ]

or where NOT the value (prefix the property name with ! )

> a.where(data, { "!age" : 10 }) [ { name : 'Dana' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Yana' , age : 20 } ]

match using a function:

> function over10 ( age ) { return age > 10 ; } > a.where(data, { age : over10 }) [ { name : 'Dana' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Yana' , age : 20 } ]

match using a regular expression

> a.where(data, { name : /ana/ }) [ { name : 'Dana' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Yana' , age : 20 }, { name : 'Zhana' , age : 10 } ]

You can query to any arbitrary depth. So with deeper data, like this:

> deepData = [ { name : "Dana" , favourite : { colour : "light red" } }, { name : "Yana" , favourite : { colour : "dark red" } }, { name : "Zhana" , favourite : { colour : [ "white" , "red" ] } } ]

get records with favourite.colour values matching /red/

> a.where(deepData, { favourite : { colour : /red/ } }) [ { name : 'Dana' , favourite : { colour : 'light red' } }, { name : 'Yana' , favourite : { colour : 'dark red' } } ]

if the value you're looking for maybe part of an array, prefix the property name with + . Now Zhana is included:

> a.where(deepData, { favourite : { "+colour" : /red/ } }) [ { name : 'Dana' , favourite : { colour : 'light red' } }, { name : 'Yana' , favourite : { colour : 'dark red' } }, { name : 'Zhana' , favourite : { colour : [ "white" , "red" ] } } ]

you can combine any of the above by supplying an array of queries. Records will be returned if any of the queries match:

> var nameBeginsWithY = { name : /^Y/ } > var faveColourIncludesWhite = { favourite : { "+colour" : "white" } } > a.where(deepData, [ nameBeginsWithY, faveColourIncludesWhite ]) [ { name : 'Yana' , favourite : { colour : 'dark red' } }, { name : 'Zhana' , favourite : { colour : [ "white" , "red" ] } } ]

a.without(array, toRemove) ⇒ Array

Returns a new array with the same content as the input minus the specified values. It accepts the same query syntax as where.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description array Array the input array toRemove any | Array.<any> one, or more queries

Example

> a.without([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 2 ) [ 1 , 3 ] > a.without([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 2 , 3 ]) [ 1 ] > data = [ { name : "Dana" , age : 30 }, { name : "Yana" , age : 20 }, { name : "Zhana" , age : 10 } ] > a.without(data, { name : /ana/ }) []

a.pluck(recordset, property) ⇒ Array

Returns an array containing each value plucked from the specified property of each object in the input array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description recordset Array.<object> The input recordset property string | Array.<string> Property name, or an array of property names. If an array is supplied, the first existing property will be returned.

Example

with this data..

> var data = [ { name : "Pavel" , nick : "Pasha" }, { name : "Richard" , nick : "Dick" }, { name : "Trevor" }, ]

pluck all the nicknames

> a.pluck(data, "nick" ) [ 'Pasha' , 'Dick' ]

in the case no nickname exists, take the name instead:

> a.pluck(data, [ "nick" , "name" ]) [ 'Pasha' , 'Dick' , 'Trevor' ]

the values being plucked can be at any depth:

> var data = [ { leeds : { leeds : { leeds : "we" } } }, { leeds : { leeds : { leeds : "are" } } }, { leeds : { leeds : { leeds : "Leeds" } } } ] > a.pluck(data, "leeds.leeds.leeds" ) [ 'we' , 'are' , 'Leeds' ]

return a copy of the input recordset containing objects having only the cherry-picked properties

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description recordset Array.<object> the input property string | Array.<string> the properties to include in the result

Example

with this data..

> data = [ { name : "Dana" , age : 30 }, { name : "Yana" , age : 20 }, { name : "Zhana" , age : 10 } ]

return only the "name" field..

> a.pick(data, "name" ) [ { name : 'Dana' }, { name : 'Yana' }, { name : 'Zhana' } ]

return both the "name" and "age" fields

> a.pick(data, [ "name" , "age" ]) [ { name : 'Dana' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Yana' , age : 20 }, { name : 'Zhana' , age : 10 } ]

cherry-picks fields at any depth:

> data = [ { person : { name : "Dana" , age : 30 }}, { person : { name : "Yana" , age : 20 }}, { person : { name : "Zhana" , age : 10 }} ] > a.pick(data, "person.name" ) [ { name : 'Dana' }, { name : 'Yana' }, { name : 'Zhana' } ] > a.pick(data, "person.age" ) [ { age : 30 }, { age : 20 }, { age : 10 } ]

a.unique(array) ⇒ Array

Returns an array containing the unique values from the input array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description array Array input array

Example

> a.unique([ 1 , 6 , 6 , 7 , 1 ]) [ 1 , 6 , 7 ]

a.spliceWhile(array, index, test, [...elementN]) ⇒ Array

Splice items from the input array until the matching test fails. Returns an array containing the items removed.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Param Type Description array Array the input array index number the position to begin splicing from test any the sequence of items passing this test will be removed [...elementN] * elements to add to the array in place

Example

> function under10 ( n ) { return n < 10 ; } > numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 12 ] > a.spliceWhile(numbers, 0 , under10) [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 6 ] > numbers [ 12 ] > countries = [ "Egypt" , "Ethiopia" , "France" , "Argentina" ] > a.spliceWhile(countries, 0 , /^e/i) [ 'Egypt' , 'Ethiopia' ] > countries [ 'France' , 'Argentina' ]

a.extract(array, query) ⇒ Array

Removes items from array which satisfy the query. Modifies the input array, returns the extracted.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Returns: Array - the extracted items.

Category: chainable

Param Type Description array Array the input array, modified directly query any if an item in the input array passes this test it is removed

Example

> DJs = [ { name : "Trevor" , sacked : true }, { name : "Mike" , sacked : true }, { name : "Chris" , sacked : false }, { name : "Alan" , sacked : false } ] > a.extract(DJs, { sacked : true }) [ { name : 'Trevor' , sacked : true }, { name : 'Mike' , sacked : true } ] > DJs [ { name : 'Chris' , sacked : false }, { name : 'Alan' , sacked : false } ]

a.flatten(array) ⇒ Array

flatten an array of arrays into a single array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Since: 1.4.0

Param Type Description array Array the input array

Example

> numbers = [ 1 , 2 , [ 3 , 4 ], 5 ] > a.flatten(numbers) [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]

a.sortBy() ⇒ Array

Sort an array of objects by one or more fields

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: chainable

Since: 1.5.0

Type Description Array.<object> input array string | Array.<string> column name(s) to sort by object specific sort orders, per columns

Example

with this data

> DJs = [ { name : "Trevor" , slot : "twilight" }, { name : "Chris" , slot : "twilight" }, { name : "Mike" , slot : "afternoon" }, { name : "Rodney" , slot : "morning" }, { name : "Chris" , slot : "morning" }, { name : "Zane" , slot : "evening" } ]

sort by slot using the default sort order

> a.sortBy(DJs, "slot" ) [ { name : 'Mike' , slot : 'afternoon' }, { name : 'Zane' , slot : 'evening' }, { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Rodney' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'twilight' }, { name : 'Trevor' , slot : 'twilight' } ]

specify a custom sort order for slot

> a.sortBy(DJs, "slot" , { slot : [ "morning" , "afternoon" , "evening" , "twilight" ]}) [ { name : 'Rodney' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Mike' , slot : 'afternoon' }, { name : 'Zane' , slot : 'evening' }, { name : 'Trevor' , slot : 'twilight' }, { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'twilight' } ]

sort by slot then name

> a.sortBy(DJs, [ "slot" , "name" ], { slot : [ "morning" , "afternoon" , "evening" , "twilight" ]}) [ { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Rodney' , slot : 'morning' }, { name : 'Mike' , slot : 'afternoon' }, { name : 'Zane' , slot : 'evening' }, { name : 'Chris' , slot : 'twilight' }, { name : 'Trevor' , slot : 'twilight' } ]

a.exists(array, query) ⇒ boolean

Works in exactly the same way as where but returning a boolean indicating whether a matching record exists.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: not chainable

Param Type Description array Array the array to search query * the value to search for

Example

> data = [ { name : "Dana" , age : 30 }, { name : "Yana" , age : 20 }, { name : "Zhana" , age : 10 } ] > a.exists(data, { age : 10 }) true

Works in exactly the same way as where but returns only the first item found.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: not chainable

Param Type Description recordset Array.<object> the array to search query object the search query

Example

> dudes = [ { name : 'Jim' , age : 8 }, { name : 'Clive' , age : 8 }, { name : 'Hater' , age : 9 } ] > a.findWhere(dudes, { age : 8 }) { name : 'Jim' , age : 8 }

Removes the specified value from the input array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: not chainable

Since: 1.8.0

Param Type Description arr Array the input array toRemove * the item to remove

Example

> numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] > a.remove(numbers, 1 ) [ 1 ] > numbers [ 2 , 3 ]

Return the last item in an array.

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: not chainable

Since: 1.7.0

Param Type Description arr Array the input array

a.contains(array, value) ⇒ boolean

Searches the array for the exact value supplied (strict equality). To query for value existance using an expression or function, use exists. If you pass an array of values, contains will return true if they all exist. (note: exists returns true if some of them exist).

Kind: static method of array-tools

Category: not chainable

Since: 1.8.0

Param Type Description array Array the input array value * the value to look for

© 2015-16 Lloyd Brookes 75pound@gmail.com. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.