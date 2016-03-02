Lightweight, use-anywhere toolkit for working with array data.
There are four ways to use it.
1) As a command-line tool. E.g. array-tools downloads last month:
$ curl -s https://api.npmjs.org/downloads/range/last-month/array-tools \
| object-tools get downloads \
| array-tools pluck downloads \
| array-tools join "," \
| spark
▂▅▃▅▅▁▁▃▄▃▆▂▂▁▁▂▄▃▃▁▁▂█▆▆▄▁▃▅▃
2) As a standard library, passing the input array on each method invocation:
> var a = require("array-tools");
> var remainder = a.without([ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ], 1)
> a.exists(remainder, 1)
false
3) As a chainable method, passing the input array once then chaining from there:
> a([ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ]).without(1).exists(1);
false
4) As a base class.
var util = require("util");
var ArrayTools = require("array-tools");
// this class will inherit all array-tools methods
function CarCollection(cars){
ArrayTools.call(this, cars);
}
util.inherits(CarCollection, ArrayTools);
var cars = new CarCollection([
{ owner: "Me", model: "Citreon Xsara" },
{ owner: "Floyd", model: "Bugatti Veyron" }
]);
cars.findWhere({ owner: "Floyd" });
// returns { owner: "Floyd", model: "Bugatti Veyron" }
Array (e.g.
where,
without) can be chained.
exists,
contains) cannot be chained.
Array.prototype (e.g.
.join,
.forEach etc.) are also available in the chain. The same rules, regarding what can and cannot be chained, apply as above.
.val() to terminate the chain and retrieve the output.
> a([ 1, 2, 2, 3 ]).exists(1)
true
> a([ 1, 2, 2, 3 ]).without(1).exists(1)
false
> a([ 1, 2, 2, 3 ]).without(1).unique().val()
[ 2, 3 ]
> a([ 1, 2, 2, 3 ]).without(1).unique().join("-")
'2-3'
As a library:
$ npm install array-tools --save
As a command-line tool:
$ npm install -g array-tools
Using bower:
$ bower install array-tools --save
Array
Array
Array
Array
Array.<object>
Array
Array
Array
Array
Array
boolean
*
*
*
boolean
Array
Takes any input and guarantees an array back.
arguments) to a real array
undefined to an empty array
null) into an array containing that value
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|any
*
|the input value to convert to an array
Example
> a.arrayify(undefined)
[]
> a.arrayify(null)
[ null ]
> a.arrayify(0)
[ 0 ]
> a.arrayify([ 1, 2 ])
[ 1, 2 ]
> function f(){ return a.arrayify(arguments); }
> f(1,2,3)
[ 1, 2, 3 ]
Array
Deep query an array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array.<object>
|the array to query
|query
any |
Array.<any>
|one or more queries
Example
Say you have a recordset:
> data = [
{ name: "Dana", age: 30 },
{ name: "Yana", age: 20 },
{ name: "Zhana", age: 10 }
]
You can return records with properties matching an exact value:
> a.where(data, { age: 10 })
[ { name: 'Zhana', age: 10 } ]
or where NOT the value (prefix the property name with
!)
> a.where(data, { "!age": 10 })
[ { name: 'Dana', age: 30 }, { name: 'Yana', age: 20 } ]
match using a function:
> function over10(age){ return age > 10; }
> a.where(data, { age: over10 })
[ { name: 'Dana', age: 30 }, { name: 'Yana', age: 20 } ]
match using a regular expression
> a.where(data, { name: /ana/ })
[ { name: 'Dana', age: 30 },
{ name: 'Yana', age: 20 },
{ name: 'Zhana', age: 10 } ]
You can query to any arbitrary depth. So with deeper data, like this:
> deepData = [
{ name: "Dana", favourite: { colour: "light red" } },
{ name: "Yana", favourite: { colour: "dark red" } },
{ name: "Zhana", favourite: { colour: [ "white", "red" ] } }
]
get records with
favourite.colour values matching
/red/
> a.where(deepData, { favourite: { colour: /red/ } })
[ { name: 'Dana', favourite: { colour: 'light red' } },
{ name: 'Yana', favourite: { colour: 'dark red' } } ]
if the value you're looking for maybe part of an array, prefix the property name with
+. Now Zhana is included:
> a.where(deepData, { favourite: { "+colour": /red/ } })
[ { name: 'Dana', favourite: { colour: 'light red' } },
{ name: 'Yana', favourite: { colour: 'dark red' } },
{ name: 'Zhana', favourite: { colour: [ "white", "red" ] } } ]
you can combine any of the above by supplying an array of queries. Records will be returned if any of the queries match:
> var nameBeginsWithY = { name: /^Y/ }
> var faveColourIncludesWhite = { favourite: { "+colour": "white" } }
> a.where(deepData, [ nameBeginsWithY, faveColourIncludesWhite ])
[ { name: 'Yana', favourite: { colour: 'dark red' } },
{ name: 'Zhana', favourite: { colour: [ "white", "red" ] } } ]
Array
Returns a new array with the same content as the input minus the specified values. It accepts the same query syntax as where.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the input array
|toRemove
any |
Array.<any>
|one, or more queries
Example
> a.without([ 1, 2, 3 ], 2)
[ 1, 3 ]
> a.without([ 1, 2, 3 ], [ 2, 3 ])
[ 1 ]
> data = [
{ name: "Dana", age: 30 },
{ name: "Yana", age: 20 },
{ name: "Zhana", age: 10 }
]
> a.without(data, { name: /ana/ })
[]
Array
Returns an array containing each value plucked from the specified property of each object in the input array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|recordset
Array.<object>
|The input recordset
|property
string |
Array.<string>
|Property name, or an array of property names. If an array is supplied, the first existing property will be returned.
Example
with this data..
> var data = [
{ name: "Pavel", nick: "Pasha" },
{ name: "Richard", nick: "Dick" },
{ name: "Trevor" },
]
pluck all the nicknames
> a.pluck(data, "nick")
[ 'Pasha', 'Dick' ]
in the case no nickname exists, take the name instead:
> a.pluck(data, [ "nick", "name" ])
[ 'Pasha', 'Dick', 'Trevor' ]
the values being plucked can be at any depth:
> var data = [
{ leeds: { leeds: { leeds: "we" } } },
{ leeds: { leeds: { leeds: "are" } } },
{ leeds: { leeds: { leeds: "Leeds" } } }
]
> a.pluck(data, "leeds.leeds.leeds")
[ 'we', 'are', 'Leeds' ]
Array.<object>
return a copy of the input
recordset containing objects having only the cherry-picked properties
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|recordset
Array.<object>
|the input
|property
string |
Array.<string>
|the properties to include in the result
Example
with this data..
> data = [
{ name: "Dana", age: 30 },
{ name: "Yana", age: 20 },
{ name: "Zhana", age: 10 }
]
return only the
"name" field..
> a.pick(data, "name")
[ { name: 'Dana' }, { name: 'Yana' }, { name: 'Zhana' } ]
return both the
"name" and
"age" fields
> a.pick(data, [ "name", "age" ])
[ { name: 'Dana', age: 30 },
{ name: 'Yana', age: 20 },
{ name: 'Zhana', age: 10 } ]
cherry-picks fields at any depth:
> data = [
{ person: { name: "Dana", age: 30 }},
{ person: { name: "Yana", age: 20 }},
{ person: { name: "Zhana", age: 10 }}
]
> a.pick(data, "person.name")
[ { name: 'Dana' }, { name: 'Yana' }, { name: 'Zhana' } ]
> a.pick(data, "person.age")
[ { age: 30 }, { age: 20 }, { age: 10 } ]
Array
Returns an array containing the unique values from the input array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|input array
Example
> a.unique([ 1, 6, 6, 7, 1])
[ 1, 6, 7 ]
Array
Splice items from the input array until the matching test fails. Returns an array containing the items removed.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the input array
|index
number
|the position to begin splicing from
|test
any
|the sequence of items passing this test will be removed
|[...elementN]
*
|elements to add to the array in place
Example
> function under10(n){ return n < 10; }
> numbers = [ 1, 2, 4, 6, 12 ]
> a.spliceWhile(numbers, 0, under10)
[ 1, 2, 4, 6 ]
> numbers
[ 12 ]
> countries = [ "Egypt", "Ethiopia", "France", "Argentina" ]
> a.spliceWhile(countries, 0, /^e/i)
[ 'Egypt', 'Ethiopia' ]
> countries
[ 'France', 'Argentina' ]
Array
Removes items from
array which satisfy the query. Modifies the input array, returns the extracted.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Returns:
Array - the extracted items.
Category: chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the input array, modified directly
|query
any
|if an item in the input array passes this test it is removed
Example
> DJs = [
{ name: "Trevor", sacked: true },
{ name: "Mike", sacked: true },
{ name: "Chris", sacked: false },
{ name: "Alan", sacked: false }
]
> a.extract(DJs, { sacked: true })
[ { name: 'Trevor', sacked: true },
{ name: 'Mike', sacked: true } ]
> DJs
[ { name: 'Chris', sacked: false },
{ name: 'Alan', sacked: false } ]
Array
flatten an array of arrays into a single array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
Since: 1.4.0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the input array
Example
> numbers = [ 1, 2, [ 3, 4 ], 5 ]
> a.flatten(numbers)
[ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ]
Array
Sort an array of objects by one or more fields
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: chainable
Since: 1.5.0
|Type
|Description
Array.<object>
|input array
string |
Array.<string>
|column name(s) to sort by
object
|specific sort orders, per columns
Example
with this data
> DJs = [
{ name: "Trevor", slot: "twilight" },
{ name: "Chris", slot: "twilight" },
{ name: "Mike", slot: "afternoon" },
{ name: "Rodney", slot: "morning" },
{ name: "Chris", slot: "morning" },
{ name: "Zane", slot: "evening" }
]
sort by
slot using the default sort order
> a.sortBy(DJs, "slot")
[ { name: 'Mike', slot: 'afternoon' },
{ name: 'Zane', slot: 'evening' },
{ name: 'Chris', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Rodney', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Chris', slot: 'twilight' },
{ name: 'Trevor', slot: 'twilight' } ]
specify a custom sort order for
slot
> a.sortBy(DJs, "slot", { slot: [ "morning", "afternoon", "evening", "twilight" ]})
[ { name: 'Rodney', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Chris', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Mike', slot: 'afternoon' },
{ name: 'Zane', slot: 'evening' },
{ name: 'Trevor', slot: 'twilight' },
{ name: 'Chris', slot: 'twilight' } ]
sort by
slot then
name
> a.sortBy(DJs, ["slot", "name"], { slot: [ "morning", "afternoon", "evening", "twilight" ]})
[ { name: 'Chris', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Rodney', slot: 'morning' },
{ name: 'Mike', slot: 'afternoon' },
{ name: 'Zane', slot: 'evening' },
{ name: 'Chris', slot: 'twilight' },
{ name: 'Trevor', slot: 'twilight' } ]
boolean
Works in exactly the same way as where but returning a boolean indicating whether a matching record exists.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: not chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the array to search
|query
*
|the value to search for
Example
> data = [
{ name: "Dana", age: 30 },
{ name: "Yana", age: 20 },
{ name: "Zhana", age: 10 }
]
> a.exists(data, { age: 10 })
true
*
Works in exactly the same way as where but returns only the first item found.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: not chainable
|Param
|Type
|Description
|recordset
Array.<object>
|the array to search
|query
object
|the search query
Example
> dudes = [
{ name: 'Jim', age: 8 },
{ name: 'Clive', age: 8 },
{ name: 'Hater', age: 9 }
]
> a.findWhere(dudes, { age: 8 })
{ name: 'Jim', age: 8 }
*
Removes the specified value from the input array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: not chainable
Since: 1.8.0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|arr
Array
|the input array
|toRemove
*
|the item to remove
Example
> numbers = [ 1, 2, 3 ]
> a.remove(numbers, 1)
[ 1 ]
> numbers
[ 2, 3 ]
*
Return the last item in an array.
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: not chainable
Since: 1.7.0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|arr
Array
|the input array
boolean
Searches the array for the exact value supplied (strict equality). To query for value existance using an expression or function, use exists. If you pass an array of values, contains will return true if they all exist. (note:
exists returns true if some of them exist).
Kind: static method of
array-tools
Category: not chainable
Since: 1.8.0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|array
Array
|the input array
|value
*
|the value to look for
© 2015-16 Lloyd Brookes 75pound@gmail.com. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.