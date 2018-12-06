Join all elements of an array and create a human-readable string
arrayToSentence(['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'qux']); //=> 'foo, bar, baz and qux'
npm install array-to-sentence
import arrayToSentence from 'array-to-sentence';
array:
Array<any>
options:
Object
Return:
string
It joins all elements of an array, and returns a string in the form
A, B, ... and X.
arrayToSentence(['one', 'two', 3]); //=> 'one, two and 3'
arrayToSentence(['one', 'two']); //=> 'one and two'
arrayToSentence(['one']); //=> 'one'
arrayToSentence([]); //=> ''
Type:
string
Default:
', '
Set the separator string of each word.
Type:
string
Default:
' and '
Set the separator string before the last word.
arrayToSentence(['A', 'B', 'C'], {
separator: '-',
lastSeparator: '-'
}); //=> 'A-B-C'
arrayToSentence(['Earth', 'Wind', 'Fire'], {
lastSeparator: ' & '
}); //=> 'Earth, Wind & Fire'
ISC License © 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe