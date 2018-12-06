Join all elements of an array and create a human-readable string

arrayToSentence([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'qux' ]);

Installation

Use npm.

npm install array - to -sentence

API

import arrayToSentence from 'array-to-sentence' ;

array: Array<any>

options: Object

Return: string

It joins all elements of an array, and returns a string in the form A, B, ... and X .

arrayToSentence([ 'one' , 'two' , 3 ]); arrayToSentence([ 'one' , 'two' ]); arrayToSentence([ 'one' ]); arrayToSentence([]);

Type: string

Default: ', '

Set the separator string of each word.

Type: string

Default: ' and '

Set the separator string before the last word.

arrayToSentence([ 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ], { separator : '-' , lastSeparator : '-' }); arrayToSentence([ 'Earth' , 'Wind' , 'Fire' ], { lastSeparator : ' & ' });

License

ISC License © 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe