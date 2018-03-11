Fast and powerful array sorting. Sort an array of objects by one or more properties. Any number of nested properties or custom comparison functions may be used.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save array-sort

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add array-sort

Usage

Sort an array by the given object property:

var arraySort = require ( 'array-sort' ); arraySort([{ foo : 'y' }, { foo : 'z' }, { foo : 'x' }], 'foo' );

Reverse order

arraySort([{ foo : 'y' }, { foo : 'z' }, { foo : 'x' }], 'foo' , { reverse : true });

Params

arraySort(array, comparisonArgs);

array : {Array} The array to sort

: The array to sort comparisonArgs : {Function|String|Array}: One or more functions or object paths to use for sorting.

Examples

Sort blog posts

var arraySort = require ( 'array-sort' ); var posts = [ { path : 'c.md' , locals : { date : '2014-01-09' } }, { path : 'a.md' , locals : { date : '2014-01-02' } }, { path : 'b.md' , locals : { date : '2013-05-06' } }, ]; console .log(arraySort(posts, 'locals.date' )); console .log(arraySort(posts, 'path' ));

Sort by multiple properties

var arraySort = require ( 'array-sort' ); var posts = [ { locals : { foo : 'bbb' , date : '2013-05-06' }}, { locals : { foo : 'aaa' , date : '2012-01-02' }}, { locals : { foo : 'ccc' , date : '2014-01-02' }}, { locals : { foo : 'ccc' , date : '2015-01-02' }}, { locals : { foo : 'bbb' , date : '2014-06-01' }}, { locals : { foo : 'aaa' , date : '2014-02-02' }}, ]; var result = arraySort(posts, [ 'locals.foo' , 'locals.date' ]); console .log(result);

Custom function

If custom functions are supplied, array elements are sorted according to the return value of the compare function. See the docs for Array.sort() for more details.

var arr = [ { one : 'w' , two : 'b' }, { one : 'z' , two : 'a' }, { one : 'x' , two : 'c' }, { one : 'y' , two : 'd' }, ]; function compare ( prop ) { return function ( a, b ) { return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]); }; } var result = arraySort(arr, function ( a, b ) { return a.two.localeCompare(b.two); }); console .log(result);

Multiple custom functions

var arr = [ { foo : 'w' , bar : 'y' , baz : 'w' }, { foo : 'x' , bar : 'y' , baz : 'w' }, { foo : 'x' , bar : 'y' , baz : 'z' }, { foo : 'x' , bar : 'x' , baz : 'w' }, ]; function compare ( prop ) { return function ( a, b ) { return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]); }; } var result = arraySort(arr, compare( 'foo' ), compare( 'bar' ), compare( 'baz' )); console .log(result);

About

Related projects

get-value: Use property paths ( a.b.c ) to get a nested value from an object. | homepage

) to get a nested value from an object. | homepage set-value: Create nested values and any intermediaries using dot notation ( 'a.b.c' ) paths. | homepage

) paths. | homepage sort-asc: Sort array elements in ascending order. | homepage

sort-desc: Sort array elements in descending order. | homepage

sort-object: Sort the keys in an object. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 10 jonschlinkert 4 doowb 1 iamstolis 1 wkevina

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 11, 2017.