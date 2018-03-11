Fast and powerful array sorting. Sort an array of objects by one or more properties. Any number of nested properties or custom comparison functions may be used.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save array-sort
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add array-sort
Sort an array by the given object property:
var arraySort = require('array-sort');
arraySort([{foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'x'}], 'foo');
//=> [{foo: 'x'}, {foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}]
Reverse order
arraySort([{foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'x'}], 'foo', {reverse: true});
//=> [{foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'x'}]
arraySort(array, comparisonArgs);
array: {Array} The array to sort
comparisonArgs: {Function|String|Array}: One or more functions or object paths to use for sorting.
var arraySort = require('array-sort');
var posts = [
{ path: 'c.md', locals: { date: '2014-01-09' } },
{ path: 'a.md', locals: { date: '2014-01-02' } },
{ path: 'b.md', locals: { date: '2013-05-06' } },
];
// sort by `locals.date`
console.log(arraySort(posts, 'locals.date'));
// sort by `path`
console.log(arraySort(posts, 'path'));
var arraySort = require('array-sort');
var posts = [
{ locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2013-05-06' }},
{ locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2012-01-02' }},
{ locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2014-01-02' }},
{ locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2015-01-02' }},
{ locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2014-06-01' }},
{ locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2014-02-02' }},
];
// sort by `locals.foo`, then `locals.date`
var result = arraySort(posts, ['locals.foo', 'locals.date']);
console.log(result);
// [ { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2012-01-02' } },
// { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2014-02-02' } },
// { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2013-05-06' } },
// { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2014-06-01' } },
// { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2014-01-02' } },
// { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2015-01-02' } } ]
If custom functions are supplied, array elements are sorted according to the return value of the compare function. See the docs for
Array.sort() for more details.
var arr = [
{one: 'w', two: 'b'},
{one: 'z', two: 'a'},
{one: 'x', two: 'c'},
{one: 'y', two: 'd'},
];
function compare(prop) {
return function (a, b) {
return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]);
};
}
var result = arraySort(arr, function (a, b) {
return a.two.localeCompare(b.two);
});
console.log(result);
// [ { one: 'z', two: 'a' },
// { one: 'w', two: 'b' },
// { one: 'x', two: 'c' },
// { one: 'y', two: 'd' } ]
var arr = [
{foo: 'w', bar: 'y', baz: 'w'},
{foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'w'},
{foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'z'},
{foo: 'x', bar: 'x', baz: 'w'},
];
// reusable compare function
function compare(prop) {
return function (a, b) {
return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]);
};
}
// the `compare` functions can be a list or array
var result = arraySort(arr, compare('foo'), compare('bar'), compare('baz'));
console.log(result);
// [ { foo: 'w', bar: 'y', baz: 'w' },
// { foo: 'x', bar: 'x', baz: 'w' },
// { foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'w' },
// { foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'z' } ]
