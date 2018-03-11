openbase logo
array-sort

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0

Fast and powerful array sorting. Sort an array of objects by one or more properties. Any number of nested properties or custom comparison functions may be used.

Documentation
1.4M

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

array-sort

Fast and powerful array sorting. Sort an array of objects by one or more properties. Any number of nested properties or custom comparison functions may be used.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save array-sort

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add array-sort

Usage

Sort an array by the given object property:

var arraySort = require('array-sort');

arraySort([{foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'x'}], 'foo');
//=> [{foo: 'x'}, {foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}]

Reverse order

arraySort([{foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'x'}], 'foo', {reverse: true});
//=> [{foo: 'z'}, {foo: 'y'}, {foo: 'x'}]

Params

arraySort(array, comparisonArgs);
  • array: {Array} The array to sort
  • comparisonArgs: {Function|String|Array}: One or more functions or object paths to use for sorting.

Examples

Sort blog posts

var arraySort = require('array-sort');

var posts = [
  { path: 'c.md', locals: { date: '2014-01-09' } },
  { path: 'a.md', locals: { date: '2014-01-02' } },
  { path: 'b.md', locals: { date: '2013-05-06' } },
];

// sort by `locals.date`
console.log(arraySort(posts, 'locals.date'));

// sort by `path`
console.log(arraySort(posts, 'path'));

Sort by multiple properties

var arraySort = require('array-sort');

var posts = [
  { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2013-05-06' }},
  { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2012-01-02' }},
  { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2014-01-02' }},
  { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2015-01-02' }},
  { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2014-06-01' }},
  { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2014-02-02' }},
];

// sort by `locals.foo`, then `locals.date`
var result = arraySort(posts, ['locals.foo', 'locals.date']);

console.log(result);
// [ { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2012-01-02' } },
//   { locals: { foo: 'aaa', date: '2014-02-02' } },
//   { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2013-05-06' } },
//   { locals: { foo: 'bbb', date: '2014-06-01' } },
//   { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2014-01-02' } },
//   { locals: { foo: 'ccc', date: '2015-01-02' } } ]

Custom function

If custom functions are supplied, array elements are sorted according to the return value of the compare function. See the docs for Array.sort() for more details.

var arr = [
  {one: 'w', two: 'b'},
  {one: 'z', two: 'a'},
  {one: 'x', two: 'c'},
  {one: 'y', two: 'd'},
];

function compare(prop) {
  return function (a, b) {
    return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]);
  };
}

var result = arraySort(arr, function (a, b) {
  return a.two.localeCompare(b.two);
});

console.log(result);
// [ { one: 'z', two: 'a' },
//   { one: 'w', two: 'b' },
//   { one: 'x', two: 'c' },
//   { one: 'y', two: 'd' } ]

Multiple custom functions

var arr = [
  {foo: 'w', bar: 'y', baz: 'w'},
  {foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'w'},
  {foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'z'},
  {foo: 'x', bar: 'x', baz: 'w'},
];

// reusable compare function
function compare(prop) {
  return function (a, b) {
    return a[prop].localeCompare(b[prop]);
  };
}

// the `compare` functions can be a list or array
var result = arraySort(arr, compare('foo'), compare('bar'), compare('baz'));

console.log(result);
// [ { foo: 'w', bar: 'y', baz: 'w' },
//   { foo: 'x', bar: 'x', baz: 'w' },
//   { foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'w' },
//   { foo: 'x', bar: 'y', baz: 'z' } ]

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
10jonschlinkert
4doowb
1iamstolis
1wkevina

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 11, 2017.

