Array-slice method. Slices array from the start index up to, but not including, the end index.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save array-slice

This function is used instead of Array#slice to support node lists in IE < 9 and to ensure dense arrays are returned. This is also faster than native slice in some cases.

Usage

var slice = require ( 'array-slice' ); var arr = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' , 'g' , 'h' , 'i' , 'j' ]; slice(arr, 3 , 6 );

About

