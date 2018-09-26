openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
arp

array-reverse-polyfill

by Mingfei
1.0.9 (see all)

Fixed Array Reverse Bug On iOS 12 & Safari 12.0 on MacOS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

913

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iOS-12-reverse

array-reverse-polyfill

Fixed Array reverse() Bug of Safari 12.0 on iOS 12 and MacOS.

About the Bug

https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=188794

https://stackoverflow.com/q/52390368/7606327

https://www.v2ex.com/t/490590 (in Chinese)

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/44869607 (in Chinese)

A simple visualization of this bug:

bug-metaphor

(Thank @yisibl for his magical realism style drawing / 感谢灵魂画手一丝姐姐)

Usage

CDN

jsDelivr

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>

unpkg

<script src="https://unpkg.com/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>

Alibaba

<script src="//g.alicdn.com/mtb/fix-ios12-array/1.0.9/index.js"></script>

npm package

array-reverse-polyfill

Download releases

fanmingfei/array-reverse-ios12

UA sniffing

This polyfill use feature (bug 🙃) detection instead of UA sniffing.

Some may want to load the polyfill in client-side or add the polyfill script in server-side only for Safari 12.0, and save the request to the polyfill for all other browsers. We assume the next version of iOS/Safari (12.1) will fix the bug, so we suggest you search "Version/12.0" and "Safari/" substring in user-agent string. You could also use regexp /Version\/12\.0.*Safari\//.

Client on-demand load

<head>
<script>
if (/Version\/12\.0.*Safari\//.test(navigator.userAgent))
  loadScript('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill')
// Assume you have `loadScript()` available to create and insert the script tag.
</script>
...

NOTE: The polyfill should be loaded and executed before all other scripts. So be careful about the async defer or type=moduleattributes and make sure your loadScript() implementation will keep the order.

Server-side adaption (use PHP as sample)

<head>
<? if (preg_match('#Version/12\.0.*Safari/#', $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT'])): ?>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>
<? endif; ?>
...

Test

Test page: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/origin.html

Test page with this polyfill: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/fixed.html

Clicking the button to test.

For Unit Tests: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/tests/

Hope you guys luck

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial