Fixed Array
reverse() Bug of Safari 12.0 on iOS 12 and MacOS.
https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=188794
https://stackoverflow.com/q/52390368/7606327
https://www.v2ex.com/t/490590 (in Chinese)
https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/44869607 (in Chinese)
A simple visualization of this bug:
(Thank @yisibl for his magical realism style drawing / 感谢灵魂画手一丝姐姐)
jsDelivr
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>
unpkg
<script src="https://unpkg.com/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>
Alibaba
<script src="//g.alicdn.com/mtb/fix-ios12-array/1.0.9/index.js"></script>
fanmingfei/array-reverse-ios12
This polyfill use feature (bug 🙃) detection instead of UA sniffing.
Some may want to load the polyfill in client-side or add the polyfill script in server-side only for Safari 12.0, and save the request to the polyfill for all other browsers. We assume the next version of iOS/Safari (12.1) will fix the bug, so we suggest you search "Version/12.0" and "Safari/" substring in user-agent string. You could also use regexp
/Version\/12\.0.*Safari\//.
<head>
<script>
if (/Version\/12\.0.*Safari\//.test(navigator.userAgent))
loadScript('https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill')
// Assume you have `loadScript()` available to create and insert the script tag.
</script>
...
NOTE: The polyfill should be loaded and executed before all other scripts. So be careful about the
async
defer or
type=moduleattributes and make sure your
loadScript() implementation will keep the order.
<head>
<? if (preg_match('#Version/12\.0.*Safari/#', $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT'])): ?>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill"></script>
<? endif; ?>
...
Test page: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/origin.html
Test page with this polyfill: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/fixed.html
Clicking the button to test.
For Unit Tests: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/tests/