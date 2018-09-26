Fixed Array reverse() Bug of Safari 12.0 on iOS 12 and MacOS.

About the Bug

https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=188794

https://stackoverflow.com/q/52390368/7606327

https://www.v2ex.com/t/490590 (in Chinese)

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/44869607 (in Chinese)

A simple visualization of this bug:

Usage

CDN

jsDelivr

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill" > </ script >

unpkg

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/array-reverse-polyfill" > </ script >

Alibaba

< script src = "//g.alicdn.com/mtb/fix-ios12-array/1.0.9/index.js" > </ script >

npm package

array-reverse-polyfill

Download releases

fanmingfei/array-reverse-ios12

UA sniffing

This polyfill use feature (bug 🙃) detection instead of UA sniffing.

Some may want to load the polyfill in client-side or add the polyfill script in server-side only for Safari 12.0, and save the request to the polyfill for all other browsers. We assume the next version of iOS/Safari (12.1) will fix the bug, so we suggest you search "Version/12.0" and "Safari/" substring in user-agent string. You could also use regexp /Version\/12\.0.*Safari\// .

Client on-demand load

< head > < script > if (/Version\/ 12 \ .0 .*Safari\ loadScript( 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill' ) </ script > ...

NOTE: The polyfill should be loaded and executed before all other scripts. So be careful about the async defer or type=module attributes and make sure your loadScript() implementation will keep the order.

Server-side adaption (use PHP as sample)

<head> if (preg_match( '#Version/12\.0.*Safari/#' , $_SERVER[ 'HTTP_USER_AGENT' ])): <script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/array-reverse-polyfill" ></script> endif ; ...

Test

Test page: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/origin.html

Test page with this polyfill: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/fixed.html

Clicking the button to test.

For Unit Tests: https://fanmingfei.github.io/array-reverse-ios12/tests/

