Tiny module to create a new dense array with the specified range.

var range = require ( 'array-range' ) range( 3 ) range( 1 , 4 )

Mainly useful for functional programming. ES6 examples:

var array = require ( 'array-range' ) array( 5 ).map( x => x*x ) array( 2 , 10 ).filter( x => x% 2 === 0 )

It can also be useful for creating a fixed size dense array. Cleaner than apply and does not create an intermediate array:

array( 5 ) Array .apply( null , new Array ( 5 ))

Usage

Creates a new dense array with a length of end-start elements. start is inclusive, end is exclusive. Negative values also work, e.g. range(-10, 10)

Creates a new dense array with len number of elements, from zero to len-1 .

If len is unspecified, it defaults to zero (empty array).

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.