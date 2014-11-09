Tiny module to create a new dense array with the specified range.
var range = require('array-range')
range(3) // -> [ 0, 1, 2 ]
range(1, 4) // -> [ 1, 2, 3 ]
Mainly useful for functional programming. ES6 examples:
var array = require('array-range')
array(5).map( x => x*x )
// -> [ 0, 1, 4, 9, 16 ]
array(2, 10).filter( x => x%2===0 )
// -> [ 2, 4, 6, 8 ]
It can also be useful for creating a fixed size dense array. Cleaner than
apply and does not create an intermediate array:
array(5)
//vs.
Array.apply(null, new Array(5))
array(start, end)
Creates a new dense array with a length of
end-start elements.
start is inclusive,
end is exclusive. Negative values also work, e.g.
range(-10, 10)
array(len)
Creates a new dense array with
len number of elements, from zero to
len-1.
If
len is unspecified, it defaults to zero (empty array).
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.