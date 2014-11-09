openbase logo
array-range

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.1

creates a new array with given range

Readme

array-range

stable

Tiny module to create a new dense array with the specified range. 

var range = require('array-range')
range(3)       // -> [ 0, 1, 2 ]
range(1, 4)    // -> [ 1, 2, 3 ]

Mainly useful for functional programming. ES6 examples: 

var array = require('array-range')

array(5).map( x => x*x )
// -> [ 0, 1, 4, 9, 16 ]

array(2, 10).filter( x => x%2===0 )
// -> [ 2, 4, 6, 8 ]

It can also be useful for creating a fixed size dense array. Cleaner than apply and does not create an intermediate array: 

array(5)

//vs.

Array.apply(null, new Array(5))

Usage

NPM

array(start, end)

Creates a new dense array with a length of end-start elements. start is inclusive, end is exclusive. Negative values also work, e.g. range(-10, 10)

array(len)

Creates a new dense array with len number of elements, from zero to len-1.

If len is unspecified, it defaults to zero (empty array).

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

