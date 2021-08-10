Move an array item to a different position
$ npm install array-move
import {arrayMoveImmutable} from 'array-move';
const input = ['a', 'b', 'c'];
const array1 = arrayMoveImmutable(input, 1, 2);
console.log(array1);
//=> ['a', 'c', 'b']
const array2 = arrayMoveImmutable(input, -1, 0);
console.log(array2);
//=> ['c', 'a', 'b']
const array3 = arrayMoveImmutable(input, -2, -3);
console.log(array3);
//=> ['b', 'a', 'c']
Clones the given
array, moves the item to a new position in the new array, and then returns the new array. The given
array is not mutated.
Moves the item to the new position in the
array array. Useful for huge arrays where absolute performance is needed.
Type:
Array
Type:
number
The index of item to move.
If negative, it will begin that many elements from the end.
Type:
number
The index of where to move the item.
If negative, it will begin that many elements from the end.