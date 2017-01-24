A really fast LRU cache for array items (numeric keys)
npm install array-lru
Credit to @dominictarr for telling me about this neat algorithm for LRUs.
var alru = require('array-lru')
var lru = alru(512) // create a lru that can contain 512 values
lru.set(42, {hello: 'world'})
console.log(lru.get(42)) // {hello: 'world'}
It works similar to a normal hash table except when a bucket is full it will evict the oldest one from the bucket to make room for the new value.
var lru = alru(size, [options])
Create a new LRU instance. Options include:
{
collisions: 4, // how many hash collisions before evicting (default 4)
evict: fn, // call this function with (index, value) when someone is evicted
indexedValues: false // set to true if your values has a .index property
}
Size should be a multiple of
collisions. If not, it will be coerced into one.
var value = lru.get(index)
Get a value from the cache. If the index is not found,
null is returned.
lru.set(index, value)
Insert a new value in the cache. If there is no room in the hash bucket that
index maps to, the oldest value in the bucket will be evicted.
On my MacBook 12" I can set/get around 7.500.000 values per second, YMMV.
Run the benchmark using
npm run bench to test it for yourself.
MIT