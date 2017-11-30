Get the last or last n elements in an array.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save array-last

Usage

var last = require ( 'array-last' ); last([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ]); last([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ], 1 ); last([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ], 3 );

About

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

