A map data structure (a.k.a. associative array, dictionary) which maps from
arrays of arbitrary values ("paths") to arbitrary values. Like if the JS
built-in
Map took arrays as keys. Uses the key objects' identities;
does not stringify anything, because that way lies madness.
const ArrayKeyedMap = require('array-keyed-map')
const m = new ArrayKeyedMap()
const obj = { x: true }
const objIdentical = { x: true }
const fun = function() {}
const reg = /regexp/
// Set values
m.set([obj], 1)
m.set([obj, fun], 2)
m.set([reg, reg, true], 3)
m.set([], 4)
// Get values
console.log( m.get([obj]) ) // => 1
console.log( m.get([objIdentical]) ) // => undefined
console.log( m.get([obj, fun]) ) // => 2
console.log( m.get([reg, reg, true]) ) // => 3
console.log( m.get([]) ) // => 4
Features:
Map, with the only API
difference of not iterating in insertion order.
new ArrayKeyedMap([iterable])
Arguments:
iterable: any iterable value of
[key, value] entries from
which to initialise contents
Returns ArrayKeyedMap
akmap.
Array keyed maps are iterable, so you can use them in
for-loops, pass them to
Array.from, pass them into the constructor to create a copy (
let copy = new ArrayKeyedMap(akmap)), etc. (See
.entries.)
akmap.set(array, value)
Arguments:
array:
Array of values
value: any value
Sets the value for the given array.
Objects in the array are treated by identity. The identity of the array object itself is irrelevant.
Returns ArrayKeyedMap
akmap: a reference to the same map, handy for
chaining multiple
.set calls.
akmap.has(array)
Arguments:
array:
Array of values
Returns a Boolean: whether a previously set value exists for that key array.
akmap.get(array)
Arguments:
array:
Array of values
Returns the previously assigned value for this array, or
undefined otherwise.
akmap.delete(array)
Arguments:
array:
Array of values
Deletes the value at this exact array. Does not affect other array, even if they are prefixes or extensions of this one. Remember to do this if you no longer need a array: the keys and values are not automatically garbage-collected, even if the objects used as keys go out of scope!
Returns a Boolean:
true if an entry with that key existed and was
deleted, or
false if no such entry was found.
akmap.clear()
Deletes all entries from
akmap.
Returns
undefined.
akmap.hasPrefix(array)
Arguments:
array:
Array of values
Returns a Boolean: whether the map has some key starting with values matching the given array.
akmap.entries()
Returns an iterator that yields
[key, value] for every entry in
akmap.
⚠️ Note that these are in arbitrary order; not insertion order!
This differs from the basic
Map!
akmap.keys()
Returns an iterator that yields the key part (type
Array) of each entry
in
akmap.
⚠️ Note that these are in arbitrary order; not insertion order!
This differs from the basic
Map!
akmap.values()
Returns an iterator that yields the value part of each entry in
akmap.
⚠️ Note that these are in arbitrary order; not insertion order!
This differs from the basic
Map!
akmap.forEach(callback[, thisArg])
Arguments:
callback:
Function that will be called for each entry in
akmap,
passing the value, key, and map as arguments.
thisArg:
Object passed to the
callback as the value for
this.
Returns
undefined.
⚠️ Note that these are in arbitrary order; not insertion order!
This differs from the basic
Map!
The paths are stored as a tree. If multiple paths are stored that share a
prefix, the prefix is not duplicated in storage, but shared between them.
For example:
['a', 'b'] and
['a', 'c'] have a shared prefix
['a'].
Only 1 instance of
'a' is stored, with
'b' and
'c' branching from it.
This means any operation involving a path scales linearly with that path's length, as it is traversed.
.size is cached. It does not traverse.
The algorithms are implemented iteratively, because the VM stack is faster than a JS stack.
.join('/') → regular
Map?
Because you might want your key array to contain objects (by identity) rather than strings, and objects cannot be stringified by identity, so identical objects would get mixed up. But this module can handle that:
let akmap = new ArrayKeyedMap()
// These are distinct paths!
const path1 = [{}, {}, {}]
const path2 = [{}, {}, {}]
akmap.set(path1, 1)
akmap.set(path2, 2)
console.log(akmap.get(path1)) // → 1
console.log(akmap.get(path2)) // → 2
Even if you only care about the object's content (and not identity), objects may contain cyclic references, which can't be stringified in isolation. But this module can handle that.
const akmap = new ArrayKeyedMap()
const cyclic = {}
// Contains a reference to itself. How would you stringify this?
cyclic.x = cyclic
akmap.set([ cyclic ], 1)
console.log(akmap.get([ cyclic ])) // → 1
Even if you are only using string keys, the separator you choose (e.g.
/)
may appear as part of your path elements, so the arrays
['a/b'] and
['a', 'b'] would both resolve to the key
a/b and overwrite each other.
So use a separator other than
/? Sure, but then you have the same
problem with elements possibly containing that.
So use a sufficiently long probabilistically unguessable separator like
03f2a8291a700b95904190583dba17c4ae1bf3bdfc2834391d60985ac6724940? That
wastes RAM/disk. Also this is the code police speaking, you are under
assert for crimes against humanity, go to BSD jail.
So please use this module instead of a hack.
ES2015 I think—it uses
Maps and
Symbols (← caniuse
links). At time of writing, it works in any recent Node.js or browser. Except
IE, of course.
ISC.