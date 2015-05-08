Return an array with the unique values present in all given arrays using strict equality for comparisons.
Based on mout's implementation of
intersection.
Install with npm
npm i array-intersection --save
Install with bower
bower install array-intersection --save
var intersection = require('array-intersection');
intersection(['a', 'a', 'c'])
//=> ['a', 'c']
intersection(['a', 'b', 'c'], ['b', 'c', 'e'])
//=> ['b', 'c']
intersection(['a', 'b', 'c'], ['b', 'c', 'e'], ['b', 'c', 'e'])
//=> ['b', 'c']
Install dev dependencies:
npm i -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
