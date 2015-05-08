Return an array with the unique values present in all given arrays using strict equality for comparisons.

Based on mout's implementation of intersection .

Install

Install with NPM

Install with npm

npm i array-intersection --save

Install with Bower

Install with bower

bower install array-intersection --save

Usage

var intersection = require ( 'array-intersection' ); intersection([ 'a' , 'a' , 'c' ]) intersection([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'b' , 'c' , 'e' ]) intersection([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], [ 'b' , 'c' , 'e' ], [ 'b' , 'c' , 'e' ])

Related projects

array-every: Returns true if the callback returns truthy for all elements in the given array.

array-slice: Array-slice method. Slices array from the start index up to, but not including, the end … more

from the index up to, but not including, the … more array-unique: Return an array free of duplicate values. Fastest ES5 implementation.

arr-union: Combines a list of arrays, returning a single array with unique values, using strict equality… more

filter-array: Iterates over the elements in an array, returning an array with only the elements for… more

index-of: Get the index of the first element in an array that returns truthy for the… more

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on May 07, 2015.