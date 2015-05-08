openbase logo
array-intersection

by Jon Schlinkert
0.1.2 (see all)

Return an array with the unique values present in _all_ given arrays using strict equality for comparisons.

Readme

array-intersection NPM version

Return an array with the unique values present in all given arrays using strict equality for comparisons.

Based on mout's implementation of intersection.

Install

Install with NPM

Install with npm

npm i array-intersection --save

Install with Bower

Install with bower

bower install array-intersection --save

Usage

var intersection = require('array-intersection');

intersection(['a', 'a', 'c'])
//=> ['a', 'c']

intersection(['a', 'b', 'c'], ['b', 'c', 'e'])
//=> ['b', 'c']

intersection(['a', 'b', 'c'], ['b', 'c', 'e'], ['b', 'c', 'e'])
//=> ['b', 'c']
  • array-every: Returns true if the callback returns truthy for all elements in the given array.
  • array-slice: Array-slice method. Slices array from the start index up to, but not including, the endmore
  • array-unique: Return an array free of duplicate values. Fastest ES5 implementation.
  • arr-union: Combines a list of arrays, returning a single array with unique values, using strict equality… more
  • filter-array: Iterates over the elements in an array, returning an array with only the elements for… more
  • index-of: Get the index of the first element in an array that returns truthy for the… more

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on May 07, 2015.

