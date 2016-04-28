openbase logo
array-from

by studio-b12
2.1.1 (see all)

A ponyfill for the ES 2015 `Array.from()`

Readme

array-from

A ponyfill for the ES 2015 Array.from().

* Ponyfill: A polyfill that doesn't overwrite the native method.
* ES 2015: The new name for ES6 that nobody expected.

Modeled after the final ES 2015 spec. Credits for the implementation go to the amazing folks of the MDN and our awesome contributors.

 

Installation

$ npm install array-from

Usage

Recommended:

var arrayFrom = require('array-from');
  // You’ll get the native `Array.from` if it’s available.

function () {console.log(
  arrayFrom(arguments).map(require('1-liners/increment'))
);}(1, 2, 3);
//» [2, 3, 4]

You can also use it as a classical polyfill. It’s not recommended, but sometimes practical:

if (!Array.from) Array.from = require('array-from');
  // This will affect all loaded modules.

function () {console.log(
  Array.from(arguments).map(require('1-liners/increment'))
);}(1, 2, 3);
//» [2, 3, 4]

Support note

We support the current and active LTS release of Node.js. More info in nodejs/LTS.

License

MIT © Studio B12 GmbH

