openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
afp

array-flat-polyfill

by Jonathan Neal
1.0.1 (see all)

A polyfill for Array.prototype.flat and Array.prototype.flatMap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

338K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Array Flat Polyfill

NPM Version Build Status Support Chat

Array Flat Polyfill is a polyfill for Array.prototype.flat and Array.prototype.flatMap, following the TC39 Proposal.

npm install array-flat-polyfill --save

The flat() method creates a new array with all sub-array elements concatenated into it recursively up to the specified depth.

[1, 2, [3, 4, [5, 6]]].flat(2) // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

The flatMap() method maps each element using a mapping function, then flattens the result into a new array.

[1, 2, 3, 4].flatMap(x => [x * 2]); // [2, 4, 6, 8]

The script is 261 bytes when minified and gzipped. It works in all browsers, going as far back as Internet Explorer 9.

Usage

For immediate usage, add this script to your document:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/array-flat-polyfill"></script>

For Node usage, add Array Flat Polyfill to your project:

npm install array-flat-polyfill

Include Array Flat Polyfill in your JS:

import 'array-flat-polyfill';

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial