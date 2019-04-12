Array Flat Polyfill is a polyfill for
Array.prototype.flat and
Array.prototype.flatMap, following the TC39 Proposal.
npm install array-flat-polyfill --save
The
flat() method creates a new array with all sub-array elements
concatenated into it recursively up to the specified depth.
[1, 2, [3, 4, [5, 6]]].flat(2) // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]
The
flatMap() method maps each element using a mapping function, then
flattens the result into a new array.
[1, 2, 3, 4].flatMap(x => [x * 2]); // [2, 4, 6, 8]
The script is 261 bytes when minified and gzipped. It works in all browsers, going as far back as Internet Explorer 9.
For immediate usage, add this script to your document:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/array-flat-polyfill"></script>
For Node usage, add Array Flat Polyfill to your project:
npm install array-flat-polyfill
Include Array Flat Polyfill in your JS:
import 'array-flat-polyfill';