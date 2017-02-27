Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save array-each
Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.
Params
array {Array}
fn {Function}
thisArg {Object}: (optional) pass a
thisArg to be used as the context in which to call the function.
returns {undefined}
Example
each(['a', 'b', 'c'], function(ele) {
return ele + ele;
});
//=> ['aa', 'bb', 'cc']
each(['a', 'b', 'c'], function(ele, i) {
return i + ele;
});
//=> ['0a', '1b', '2c']
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.2, on February 26, 2017.