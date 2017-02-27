Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save array-each

Usage

Loop over each item in an array and call the given function on every element.

Params

array {Array}

fn {Function}

thisArg {Object} : (optional) pass a thisArg to be used as the context in which to call the function.

: (optional) pass a to be used as the context in which to call the function. returns {undefined}

Example

each([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele ) { return ele + ele; }); each([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], function ( ele, i ) { return i + ele; });

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

