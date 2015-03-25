arr-pluck
Retrieves the value of a specified property from all elements in the collection.
Install with npm
npm i arr-pluck --save
Usage
var pluck = require('arr-pluck');
var arr = [{ 'a': 'b', 'c': 'd' }, { 'a': 'f', 'c': 'e' }];
pluck(arr, 'a');
Running tests
Install dev dependencies.
npm i -d && npm test
Contributing
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue
- arr-diff: Returns an array with only the unique values from the first array, by excluding all values from additional arrays using strict equality for comparisons.
- arr-filter: Faster alternative to javascript's native filter method.
- arr-flatten: Recursively flatten an array or arrays. This is the fastest implementation of array flatten.
- arr-map: Faster, node.js focused alternative to JavaScript's native array map.
- arr-reduce: Fast array reduce that also loops over sparse elements.
Author
Jon Schlinkert
License
Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Schlinkert
Released under the MIT license
This file was generated by verb-cli on March 24, 2015.