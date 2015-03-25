Retrieves the value of a specified property from all elements in the collection.

Install with npm

npm i arr-pluck --save

Usage

var pluck = require ( 'arr-pluck' ); var arr = [{ 'a' : 'b' , 'c' : 'd' }, { 'a' : 'f' , 'c' : 'e' }]; pluck(arr, 'a' );

Running tests

Install dev dependencies.

npm i -d && npm test

