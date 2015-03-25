openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ap

arr-pluck

by Jon Schlinkert
0.1.0 (see all)

Get the value of a specified property from all elements in a collection.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

arr-pluck NPM version Build Status

Retrieves the value of a specified property from all elements in the collection.

Install with npm

npm i arr-pluck --save

Usage

var pluck = require('arr-pluck');

var arr = [{ 'a': 'b', 'c': 'd' }, { 'a': 'f', 'c': 'e' }];
pluck(arr, 'a');
//=> ['b', 'f']

Running tests

Install dev dependencies.

npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

  • arr-diff: Returns an array with only the unique values from the first array, by excluding all values from additional arrays using strict equality for comparisons.
  • arr-filter: Faster alternative to javascript's native filter method.
  • arr-flatten: Recursively flatten an array or arrays. This is the fastest implementation of array flatten.
  • arr-map: Faster, node.js focused alternative to JavaScript's native array map.
  • arr-reduce: Fast array reduce that also loops over sparse elements.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jon Schlinkert
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on March 24, 2015.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial