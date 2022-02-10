

Visualises JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow codebases as meaningful and committable architecture diagrams

Associates source files with configured architectural components

Renders grouped components and dependency graph including Node.js modules

Supports JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow source code and Vue/Nuxt

Exports codebase architecture visualisation as SVG, PNG or Plant UML diagram

Integrates into development flow, so your CI, VCS, README and PRs are happy

Usage

npx arkit npm install arkit --save-dev yarn add arkit --dev

npx arkit src/ -o arkit.svg npx arkit -f src/main.js -o puml LEVEL=info npx arkit -e "node_modules,test,dist,coverage" -o puml

⚠️ Arkit is using a web service to convert PlantUML to SVG/PNG. It's hosted at arkit.pro and does not store any data. If you want to use Arkit at work make sure this is fine with your company tools policy.

If your project is huge and first diagrams look messy, it's better to generate them per feature, architectural layer, etc.

Once you satisfied with results, add arkit command to your build script, so it will keep your architecture diagrams up-to-date.

Configuration

Arkit can be configured using basic CLI arguments or advanced JSON, JS module or package.json configuration.

Basic CLI arguments

user@machine:~$ npx arkit --help arkit [directory] Options: -d, --directory Working directory [default: "."] -c, --config Config file path (json or js) [default: "arkit.json"] -o, --output Output path or type (svg, png or puml) [default: "arkit.svg"] -f, --first File patterns to be first in the graph [string] -e, --exclude File patterns to exclude from the graph [default: "test,tests,dist,coverage,**/*.test.*,**/*.spec.*,**/*.min.*"] -h, --help Show help [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [boolean]

Advanced arkit.json with JSON schema for autocomplete and validation

{ "$schema" : "https://arkit.pro/schema.json" , "excludePatterns" : [ "test/**" , "tests/**" , "**/*.test.*" , "**/*.spec.*" ], "components" : [ { "type" : "Dependency" , "patterns" : [ "node_modules/*" ] }, { "type" : "Component" , "patterns" : [ "**/*.ts" , "**/*.tsx" ] } ], "output" : [ { "path" : "arkit.svg" , "groups" : [ { "first" : true , "components" : [ "Component" ] }, { "type" : "Dependencies" , "components" : [ "Dependency" ] } ] } ] }

See more possible JSON configuration options in the examples below

Real-world examples

Express.js using npx arkit

Contribution

The tool is under active development, so please feel free to contribute with suggestions and pull requests. Your feedback is priceless.

