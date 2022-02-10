openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ark

arkit

by Marat Dyatko
1.6.4 (see all)

JavaScript architecture diagrams and dependency graphs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

783

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

arkit
🇸🇪arkitektur

Arkit NPM package Download arkit Dependents Build status Test coverage Technical debt

Visualises JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow codebases as meaningful and committable architecture diagrams

  • Associates source files with configured architectural components
  • Renders grouped components and dependency graph including Node.js modules
  • Supports JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow source code and Vue/Nuxt
  • Exports codebase architecture visualisation as SVG, PNG or Plant UML diagram
  • Integrates into development flow, so your CI, VCS, README and PRs are happy

Usage

# Run arkit straight away
npx arkit

# Or add it to your project as a dev dependency
npm install arkit --save-dev
yarn add arkit --dev

# Run arkit against your source folder and save result as SVG
npx arkit src/ -o arkit.svg

# You can also specify source files to start from and output format
npx arkit -f src/main.js -o puml

# And get some more with debugging and file exclusions
LEVEL=info npx arkit -e "node_modules,test,dist,coverage" -o puml

⚠️ Arkit is using a web service to convert PlantUML to SVG/PNG. It's hosted at arkit.pro and does not store any data. If you want to use Arkit at work make sure this is fine with your company tools policy.

If your project is huge and first diagrams look messy, it's better to generate them per feature, architectural layer, etc.

Once you satisfied with results, add arkit command to your build script, so it will keep your architecture diagrams up-to-date.

Configuration

Arkit can be configured using basic CLI arguments or advanced JSON, JS module or package.json configuration.

Basic CLI arguments

user@machine:~$ npx arkit --help
arkit [directory]

Options:
  -d, --directory  Working directory                              [default: "."]
  -c, --config     Config file path (json or js)         [default: "arkit.json"]
  -o, --output     Output path or type (svg, png or puml) [default: "arkit.svg"]
  -f, --first      File patterns to be first in the graph               [string]
  -e, --exclude    File patterns to exclude from the graph
        [default: "test,tests,dist,coverage,**/*.test.*,**/*.spec.*,**/*.min.*"]
  -h, --help       Show help                                           [boolean]
  -v, --version    Show version number                                 [boolean]

Advanced arkit.json with JSON schema for autocomplete and validation

{
  "$schema": "https://arkit.pro/schema.json",
  "excludePatterns": ["test/**", "tests/**", "**/*.test.*", "**/*.spec.*"],
  "components": [
    {
      "type": "Dependency",
      "patterns": ["node_modules/*"]
    },
    {
      "type": "Component",
      "patterns": ["**/*.ts", "**/*.tsx"]
    }
  ],
  "output": [
    {
      "path": "arkit.svg",
      "groups": [
        {
          "first": true,
          "components": ["Component"]
        },
        {
          "type": "Dependencies",
          "components": ["Dependency"]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

See more possible JSON configuration options in the examples below

Real-world examples

Express.js using npx arkit

Express architecture graph

Arkit itself using npx arkit and config in package.json

Arkit dependency graph

ReactDOM using npx arkit and config in arkit.json

ReactDOM architecture graph

Vue/Nuxt TodoMVC using yarn arkit -o arkit.svg

Vue and Nuxt dependency graph

Contribution

The tool is under active development, so please feel free to contribute with suggestions and pull requests. Your feedback is priceless.

Relevant projects

  • Dependency cruiser validates and visualizes dependencies
  • Madge generates a visual graph of module dependencies
  • dependo visualizes CommonJS, AMD, or ES6 module dependencies
  • JSCity visualizes JavaScript source code as navigable 3D cities
  • colony in-browser graphs representing the links between your Node.js code and its dependencies
  • TsUML generates UML diagrams from TypeScript source code

Fun stats, stargazers map by worldstar

GitHub stargazer map
Give a Github star to get on the map.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial