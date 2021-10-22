Aria Templates (aka AT) is an application framework written in JavaScript for building rich and large-scaled enterprise web applications. Developed since 2009 by Amadeus for its professional products, it has been designed to build web apps used intensively that need to display and process a high amount of data with a minimum of bandwidth consumption.
Aria Templates in a nutshell:
The MVC's terminology in AT:
.tpl file)
.js files)
Templates can either be evaluated client-side or precompiled at build time.
To get started with Aria Templates, you have several options:
bootstrap.js file in your HTML page, to run the original, development source code,
npm install ariatemplates in the command line, then call
require('ariatemplates') from your code to load the framework.
Head to README.md files in src and build folders to read more.
For accessibility, we support the combination of Edge (latest) with Jaws 2021.
The framework itself doesn't have any external dependencies.
We use Grunt, JSHint, UglifyJS, attester and a couple of other tools for building and testing.
Syntax highlighters:
Other tools:
Feel invited to contribute highlighters for editor of your choice, or other useful tools!
We release a new minor version (1.3.5, 1.3.6, ...) every 3 weeks, containing new features and bugfixes. Each version is thoroughly tested before the release. These releases are backward compatible. Occasionally we also backport important fixes to some of the older releases (1.3.1A, 1.3.1B etc.) - see tags.
Twice or three times a year, we issue a non-backward-compatible release, bump the the second digit (e.g. 1.3.x -> 1.4.1) and provide migration guide.
Before removal, items are marked as deprecated for at least 9 weeks (usually much more). We inform about deprecation in the docs, release notes and by flooding your console -- you won't overlook it.
If you spotted some code problems in the framework, please open an AT issue or ideally, a pull request with the fix and a test.
See more in CONTRIBUTING.md and TDD guide for Aria Templates.