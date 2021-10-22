Aria Templates - JavaScript Framework

Aria Templates (aka AT) is an application framework written in JavaScript for building rich and large-scaled enterprise web applications. Developed since 2009 by Amadeus for its professional products, it has been designed to build web apps used intensively that need to display and process a high amount of data with a minimum of bandwidth consumption.

Some details

Aria Templates in a nutshell:

MVC based framework

powerful templating engine

data binding and automatic refresh

widgets libraries

lots of utilities libraries

The MVC's terminology in AT:

model -> JSON-based data model stored in DOM nodes corresponding to templates

stored in DOM nodes corresponding to templates view -> template ( .tpl file)

controller -> module controllers and template scripts ( .js files)

Templates can either be evaluated client-side or precompiled at build time.

Getting started

To get started with Aria Templates, you have several options:

you can clone our Git repository / download a ZIP from GitHub and then include bootstrap.js file in your HTML page, to run the original, development source code,

file in your HTML page, to run the original, development source code, after obtaining our source code, you may run Grunt build and then include a packaged, minified (much faster) version of the framework in your page,

or to use the framework in your NodeJS application, issue npm install ariatemplates in the command line, then call require('ariatemplates') from your code to load the framework.

Head to README.md files in src and build folders to read more.

License

Apache License 2.0

Browser support

Firefox latest

Chrome latest

Edge latest

For accessibility, we support the combination of Edge (latest) with Jaws 2021.

Dependencies

The framework itself doesn't have any external dependencies.

We use Grunt, JSHint, UglifyJS, attester and a couple of other tools for building and testing.

Syntax highlighters:

Other tools:

Feel invited to contribute highlighters for editor of your choice, or other useful tools!

Testing

Attester is the tool we use for running Aria Templates tests. You may also use it for running tests of your project.

Aria Templates TDD guide can help you writing tests for AT widgets and templates

Releases & backward compatibility

We release a new minor version (1.3.5, 1.3.6, ...) every 3 weeks, containing new features and bugfixes. Each version is thoroughly tested before the release. These releases are backward compatible. Occasionally we also backport important fixes to some of the older releases (1.3.1A, 1.3.1B etc.) - see tags.

Twice or three times a year, we issue a non-backward-compatible release, bump the the second digit (e.g. 1.3.x -> 1.4.1) and provide migration guide.

Before removal, items are marked as deprecated for at least 9 weeks (usually much more). We inform about deprecation in the docs, release notes and by flooding your console -- you won't overlook it.

Support & contributing

If you spotted some code problems in the framework, please open an AT issue or ideally, a pull request with the fix and a test.

See more in CONTRIBUTING.md and TDD guide for Aria Templates.