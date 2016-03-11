###--This Package has been deprecated as we can not longer mantain it.--

AriaLinter

AriaLinter goal is twofold:

provide a simple accessibility linter for HTML documents

provide a Grunt task based on the linter in order to integrate accesibility best practices right into the build system

Getting Started

Grunt task

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-arialinter --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it can be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-arialinter' );

Afterwards, files, markup, and url's can be linted:

grunt.initConfig({ arialinter : { files : [ 'partials/**/*.html' , 'components/**/*.hbs' ], options : { level : 'A' , templates : true , rules : { contrastMinimum : false , doNotUseElementBlink : true } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'arialinter' ]);

Options:

templates: if templates is true then a subset of the rules will be run. This subset comprises those rules that can be checked against a static HTML template. Rules that require checking the correct event-handlers or any other dynamic condition wont be run. By contrast, if templates is false then all rules will be run

levels: indicates which rules will be run according to the level they belong to. If you dont specify any level, it'' run for all the levels.

rules: enable or disable a given rule. Overwrites level option.

Nodejs

You can also use it with nodejs like a regular library

Install the package from npm

npm install arialinter --save-dev

Then, using arialinter, is as easy as:

var AriaLinter = require ( 'arialinter' ); AriaLinter.initialize( 'https://github.com/' , function ( ) { if (AriaLinter.evaluate()){ console .log( 'All rules were successfully passed' ); } else { console .log( 'AriaLinter found ' + AriaLinter.getErrorsFound() + ' accessibility issues' ); console .log(AriaLinter.getReport( 'text' , 'https://github.com/' )); } });

You can also pass an options argument to the evaluate() method:

var AriaLinter = require ( 'arialinter' ); AriaLinter.initialize( 'https://github.com/' , function ( ) { if (AriaLinter.evaluate({ level : 'A' , template : true })){ console .log( 'All rules were successfully passed' ); } else { console .log( 'AriaLinter found ' + AriaLinter.getErrorsFound() + ' accessibility issues' ); console .log(AriaLinter.getReport( 'text' , 'https://github.com/' )); } });

CLI

To run arialinter from the command line:

npm install -g arialinter

Display all the rules

$ arialinter --rules

Execute the linter just for templates

$ arialinter --templates test/testFiles/template.html

Execute the linter using all the rules of the level A

$ arialinter --level A test/testFiles/index.html

Execute the linter using all the rules of the level A and the rules that just apply for templates

$ arialinter --level A --templates test/testFiles/index.html

##Related projects:

A11YLint. A11YLint is an extension for the Brackets IDE which aims to bring the same kind of in-context, immediate feedback that you get from JSLint/JSHint and other linting tools, but regarding issues in your HTML that would affect how accessible your content is.

gulp-arialinter. Gulp plugin for the accessibility tool AriaLinter.



