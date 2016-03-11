###--This Package has been deprecated as we can not longer mantain it.--
AriaLinter goal is twofold:
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
$ npm install grunt-arialinter --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it can be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-arialinter');
Afterwards, files, markup, and url's can be linted:
grunt.initConfig({
arialinter: {
files: ['partials/**/*.html', 'components/**/*.hbs'],
options: {
level: 'A',
templates: true,
rules: {
contrastMinimum: false,
doNotUseElementBlink: true
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['arialinter']);
Options:
You can also use it with nodejs like a regular library
Install the package from npm
$ npm install arialinter --save-dev
Then, using arialinter, is as easy as:
var AriaLinter = require('arialinter');
AriaLinter.initialize('https://github.com/', function() {
if (AriaLinter.evaluate()){
console.log('All rules were successfully passed');
} else {
console.log('AriaLinter found ' + AriaLinter.getErrorsFound() + ' accessibility issues');
console.log(AriaLinter.getReport('text', 'https://github.com/'));
}
});
You can also pass an options argument to the evaluate() method:
var AriaLinter = require('arialinter');
AriaLinter.initialize('https://github.com/', function() {
if (AriaLinter.evaluate({level: 'A', template: true})){
console.log('All rules were successfully passed');
} else {
console.log('AriaLinter found ' + AriaLinter.getErrorsFound() + ' accessibility issues');
console.log(AriaLinter.getReport('text', 'https://github.com/'));
}
});
To run arialinter from the command line:
$ npm install -g arialinter
Display all the rules
$ arialinter --rules
Execute the linter just for templates
$ arialinter --templates test/testFiles/template.html
Execute the linter using all the rules of the level A
$ arialinter --level A test/testFiles/index.html
Execute the linter using all the rules of the level A and the rules that just apply for templates
$ arialinter --level A --templates test/testFiles/index.html
##Related projects:
##Resources:
##License
Copyright (c) 2013 Globant UI Developers
Licensed under the MIT license.