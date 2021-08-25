JavaScript (Node.js and browsers) library for aria2, "The next generation download utility."

Introduction

aria2.js controls aria2 via its JSON-RPC interface and features

Node.js and browsers support

multiple transports HTTP WebSocket

promise API

See aria2 methods and aria2 notifications.

Getting started

Start aria2 with rpc, example:

aria2c --enable-rpc --rpc-listen-all=true --rpc-allow-origin-all

Browser

npm install aria2

import Aria2 from "aria2" ; const aria2 = new Aria2({ WebSocket : ws, fetch : nodefetch, ...options });

You can also use node_modules/aria2/bundle.js directly in <script> and window.Aria2 .

npm install aria2 node-fetch ws

import Aria2 from "aria2" ; import ws from "ws" ; import nodefetch from "node-fetch" ; const aria2 = new Aria2({ WebSocket : ws, fetch : nodefetch, ...options });

Usage

Default options match aria2c defaults and are

{ host : 'localhost' , port : 6800 , secure : false , secret : '' , path : '/jsonrpc' , }

secret is optional and refers to --rpc-secret. If you define it, it will be added to every call for you.

If the WebSocket is open (via the open method) aria2.js will use the WebSocket transport, otherwise the HTTP transport.

The "aria2." prefix can be omitted from both methods and notifications.

open

aria2.open() opens the WebSocket connection. All subsequent requests will use the WebSocket transport instead of HTTP.

aria2 .open() .then( () => console .log( "open" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log( "error" , err));

close

aria2.close() closes the WebSocket connection. All subsequent requests will use the HTTP transport instead of WebSocket.

aria2 .close() .then( () => console .log( "closed" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .log( "error" , err));

call

aria2.call() calls a method. Parameters are provided as arguments.

Example using addUri method to download from a magnet link.

const magnet = "magnet:?xt=urn:btih:88594AAACBDE40EF3E2510C47374EC0AA396C08E&dn=bbb_sunflower_1080p_30fps_normal.mp4&tr=udp%3a%2f%2ftracker.openbittorrent.com%3a80%2fannounce&tr=udp%3a%2f%2ftracker.publicbt.com%3a80%2fannounce&ws=http%3a%2f%2fdistribution.bbb3d.renderfarming.net%2fvideo%2fmp4%2fbbb_sunflower_1080p_30fps_normal.mp4" ; const [guid] = await aria2.call( "addUri" , [magnet], { dir : "/tmp" });

multicall

aria2.multicall() is a helper for system.multicall. It returns an array of results or throw if any of the call failed.

const multicall = [ [methodA, param1, param2], [methodB, param1, param2], ]; const results = await aria2.multicall(multicall);

batch

aria2.batch() is a helper for batch. It behaves the same as multicall except it returns an array of promises which gives more flexibility in handling errors.

const batch = [ [methodA, param1, param2], [methodB, param1, param2], ]; const promises = await aria2.batch(batch);

listNotifications

aria2.listNotifications() is a helper for system.listNotifications. The difference with aria2.call('listNotifications') is that it removes the "aria2." prefix from the results.

const notifications = await aria2.listNotifications(); notifications.forEach( ( notification ) => { aria2.on(notification, (params) => { console .log( "aria2" , notification, params); }); });

listMethods

aria2.listMethods() is a helper for system.listMethods. The difference with aria2.call('listMethods') is that it removes the "aria2." prefix for the results.

const methods = await aria2.listMethods();

events

aria2.on( "open" , () => { console .log( "aria2 OPEN" ); }); aria2.on( "close" , () => { console .log( "aria2 CLOSE" ); }); aria2.on( "output" , (m) => { console .log( "aria2 OUT" , m); }); aria2.on( "input" , (m) => { console .log( "aria2 IN" , m); });

Additionally every aria2 notifications received will be emitted as an event (with and without the "aria2." prefix). Only available when using WebSocket, see open.

aria2.on( "onDownloadStart" , ([guid]) => { console .log( "aria2 onDownloadStart" , guid); });

