ARIA Query

Programmatic access to the WAI-ARIA 1.2 Roles Model. This package tracks the stable editor's draft (last update: 21 July 2020).

CDN URL: https://unpkg.com/aria-query

Building the src/etc files

The files under src/etc are generated by the breakUpAriaJSON script.

To change them, edit the file scripts/roles.json then run:

node ./scripts/breakUpAriaJSON.js git add scripts/roles.json src/etc

It should work with Node version 6.11.2 or later.

Utilities

Interface

These methods are available on each export from the module. The typing here in the documentation is pseudo-typed. Each export will have its own specific types for each method signature.

{| entries: () => Array <$Item>, get : ( key: $Key ) => ?$Value, has : ( key: $Key ) => boolean, keys : () => Array <$Key>, values : () => Array <$Value>, |};

Roles

import { roles } from 'aria-query' ;

A map of role names to the role definition. For example:

let alertRole = roles.get( 'alert' );

Elements to Roles

import { elementRoles } from 'aria-query' ;

HTML Elements with inherent roles are mapped to those roles. In the case of an element like <input> , the element often requires a type attribute to map to an ARIA role.

[ [ '{"name": "article"}' , [ 'article' ] ], [ '{"name": "button"}' , [ 'button' ] ], [ '{"name": "td"}' , [ 'cell' , 'gridcell' ] ], [ '{"name": "input", "attributes": [ {"name": "type", "value": "checkbox"}] }' , [ 'checkbox' ] ], [ '{"name": "th"}' , [ 'columnheader' ] ], [ '{"name": "select"}' , [ 'combobox' , 'listbox' ] ], [ '{"name": "menuitem"}' , [ 'command' , 'menuitem' ] ], [ '{"name": "dd"}' , [ 'definition' ] ], [ '{"name": "figure"}' , [ 'figure' ] ], [ '{"name": "form"}' , [ 'form' ] ], [ '{"name": "table"}' , [ 'grid' , 'table' ] ], [ '{"name": "fieldset"}' , [ 'group' ] ], [ '{"name": "h1"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "h2"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "h3"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "h4"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "h5"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "h6"}' , [ 'heading' ] ], [ '{"name": "img"}' , [ 'img' ] ], [ '{"name": "a"}' , [ 'link' ] ], [ '{"name": "link"}' , [ 'link' ] ], [ '{"name": "ol"}' , [ 'list' ] ], [ '{"name": "ul"}' , [ 'list' ] ], [ '{"name": "li"}' , [ 'listitem' ] ], [ '{"name": "nav"}' , [ 'navigation' ] ], [ '{"name": "option"}' , [ 'option' ] ], [ '{"name": "input", "attributes": [ {"name": "type", "value": "radio"}] }' , [ 'radio' ] ], [ '{"name": "frame"}' , [ 'region' ] ], [ '{"name": "rel"}' , [ 'roletype' ] ], [ '{"name": "tr"}' , [ 'row' ] ], [ '{"name": "tbody"}' , [ 'rowgroup' ] ], [ '{"name": "tfoot"}' , [ 'rowgroup' ] ], [ '{"name": "thead"}' , [ 'rowgroup' ] ], [ '{"name": "th", "attributes": [ {"name": "scope", "value": "row"}] }' , [ 'rowheader' ] ], [ '{"name": "input", "attributes": [ {"name": "type", "value": "search"}] }' , [ 'searchbox' ] ], [ '{"name": "hr"}' , [ 'separator' ] ], [ '{"name": "dt"}' , [ 'term' ] ], [ '{"name": "dfn"}' , [ 'term' ] ], [ '{"name": "textarea"}' , [ 'textbox' ] ], [ '{"name": "input", "attributes": [ {"name": "type", "value": "text"}] }' , [ 'textbox' ] ], ]

The map of elements to roles is keyed by an HTML concept. An HTML concept corresponds to the baseConcepts and relatedConcepts of an ARIA role. Concepts exist in the context of a module : HTML, XForms, Dublin Core, for example. The concept representation is an object literal with a name property (the element name) and an optional attributes array.

The roles are provided in a Set.

Role to element

import { roleElements } from 'aria-query' ;

ARIA roles are mapped to the HTML Elements with the same inherent role. Some roles, such as columnheader are only mapped to an HTML element that expresses specific attributes. In the case of <input> , the element often requires a type attribute to map to an ARIA role.

[ [ 'article' , [ { "name" : "article" } ] ], [ 'button' , [ { "name" : "button" } ] ], [ 'cell' , [ { "name" : "td" } ] ], [ 'checkbox' , [ { "name" : "input" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "type" , "value" : "checkbox" }] } ] ], [ 'columnheader' , [ { "name" : "th" } ] ], [ 'combobox' , [ { "name" : "select" } ] ], [ 'command' , [ { "name" : "menuitem" } ] ], [ 'definition' , [ { "name" : "dd" } ', ' { "name" : "dfn" } ] ], [ 'figure' , [ { "name" : "figure" } ] ], [ 'form' , [ { "name" : "form" } ] ], [ 'grid' , [ { "name" : "table" } ] ], [ 'gridcell' , [ { "name" : "td" } ] ], [ 'group' , [ { "name" : "fieldset" } ] ], [ 'heading' , [ { "name" : "h1" } ', ' { "name" : "h2" } ', ' { "name" : "h3" } ', ' { "name" : "h4" } ', ' { "name" : "h5" } ', ' { "name" : "h6" } ] ], [ 'img' , [ { "name" : "img" } ] ], [ 'link' , [ { "name" : "a" } ', ' { "name" : "link" } ] ], [ 'list' , [ { "name" : "ol" } ', ' { "name" : "ul" } ] ], [ 'listbox' , [ { "name" : "select" } ] ], [ 'listitem' , [ { "name" : "li" } ] ], [ 'menuitem' , [ { "name" : "menuitem" } ] ], [ 'navigation' , [ { "name" : "nav" } ] ], [ 'option' , [ { "name" : "option" } ] ], [ 'radio' , [ { "name" : "input" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "type" , "value" : "radio" }] } ] ], [ 'region' , [ { "name" : "frame" } ] ], [ 'roletype' , [ { "name" : "rel" } ] ], [ 'row' , [ { "name" : "tr" } ] ], [ 'rowgroup' , [ { "name" : "tbody" } ', ' { "name" : "tfoot" } ', ' { "name" : "thead" } ] ], [ 'rowheader' , [ { "name" : "th" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "scope" , "value" : "row" }] }, { "name" : "th" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "scope" , "value" : "rowgroup" }] } ] ], [ 'searchbox' , [ { "name" : "input" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "type" , "value" : "search" }] } ] ], [ 'separator' , [ { "name" : "hr" } ] ], [ 'table' , [ { "name" : "table" } ] ], [ 'term' , [ { "name" : "dt" } ] ], [ 'textbox' , [ { "name" : "textarea" } ', ' { "name" : "input" , "attributes" : [ { "name" : "type" , "value" : "text" }] } ] ], ]

License

Copyright (c) 2021 A11yance