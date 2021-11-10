Hides from ARIA everything, except provided node. Helps to isolate modal dialogs and focused task - the content will be not accessible using accesible tools.
Just call
hideOthers with DOM-node you want to keep, and it will hide everything else.
targetNode could be placed anywhere - its siblings would be hidden, but its parents - not.
import {hideOthers} from 'aria-hidden';
const undo = hideOthers(DOMnode);
// everything else is "aria-hidden"
undo();
// all changes undone
you also may limit the effect by providing top level node as a second paramiter
hideOthers(targetNode, parentNode);
hideOthers(anotherNode, document.getElementById('app'));
// parentNode defaults to document.body
Based on smooth-ui modal dialogs.
Code is 30 lines long
MIT