ah

aria-hidden

by Anton Korzunov
1.1.3 (see all)

🗣Cast aria-hidden to everything, except...

Documentation
429K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

aria-hidden

Hides from ARIA everything, except provided node. Helps to isolate modal dialogs and focused task - the content will be not accessible using accesible tools.

API

Just call hideOthers with DOM-node you want to keep, and it will hide everything else. targetNode could be placed anywhere - its siblings would be hidden, but its parents - not.

import {hideOthers} from 'aria-hidden';

const undo = hideOthers(DOMnode);
// everything else is "aria-hidden"

undo();
// all changes undone

you also may limit the effect by providing top level node as a second paramiter

 hideOthers(targetNode, parentNode);
 hideOthers(anotherNode, document.getElementById('app'));
 // parentNode defaults to document.body

Inspiration

Based on smooth-ui modal dialogs.

See also

Licence

MIT

