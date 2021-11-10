Hides from ARIA everything, except provided node. Helps to isolate modal dialogs and focused task - the content will be not accessible using accesible tools.

API

Just call hideOthers with DOM-node you want to keep, and it will hide everything else. targetNode could be placed anywhere - its siblings would be hidden, but its parents - not.

import {hideOthers} from 'aria-hidden' ; const undo = hideOthers(DOMnode); undo();

you also may limit the effect by providing top level node as a second paramiter

hideOthers(targetNode, parentNode); hideOthers(anotherNode, document .getElementById( 'app' ));

Inspiration

Based on smooth-ui modal dialogs.

