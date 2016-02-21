Simple JavaScript Argument Validator.
Argument Validator main principle is Fail First, we don't want to send wrong values through all our code. Although, we don't want to throw an exception to everything we get from user input, but we do want to validate(and throw first) when we receive something unexpected in our core functions.
Sugar - We expose the
is* and
has* functions, it can be handy.
Note - By default all validations check also for null/empty, e.g.
ArgumentValidator.array([]) will throw because is an empty array, to validate only type use
type() or the
*OrEmpty() functions, e.g.
ArgumentValidator.arrayOrEmpty([])
We all know that JavaScript has no type checking, also we know that's not a good practice to
throw errors with Node.JS, because it's async and we don't want to take down our app, do some global handler or something fancy. but...
Inside our core, when we receive an argument the most part of time we expect that argument is in such type, so we can perform methods of that type (
substring/
slice/
toFixed...) and if it's not in correct type it will throw an ugly
TypeError exception, if it's in a nested function will be a rabbit hole try to figure out where that value come at first.
A lot of languages has this kind of checking internally, but we're talking about JavaScript here. :)
Imagine this cenario;
function Rabbit (name) {
this.name = name;
}
function Hole (rabbit) {
this.rabbit = rabbit;
}
Hole.prototype.firstRabbitLetter = function () {
return this.rabbit.name.substring(0, 1);
};
var h = new Hole(new Rabbit());
console.log(h.firstRabbitLetter());
With that code, we'll have this stack trace in Node.JS:
argument-validator/argument-validator.js:145
return this.rabbit.name.substring(0, 1);
^
TypeError: Cannot call method 'substring' of undefined
at Hole.firstRabbitLetter (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:145:33)
at Object.<anonymous> (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:149:19)
at Object.<anonymous> (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:150:4)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
at startup (node.js:119:16)
at node.js:906:3
We know that our rabbit inside a
Hole class has an undefined name, and the method
firstRabbitLetter is trying to get it's first letter, but...
How it get there without a rabbit name? Did we pass an undefined name in the constructor or it lost the name property a long the way? Where is the declaration of
new Hole() and
new Rabbit() ?
Our stack trace doesn't give us that, so the way to figure out would be something like put a breakpoint in
firstRabbitLetter and dig it.
Wouldn't be better if we throw first at the
new Rabbit(), so we don't need to go that deep?
Try that:
function Rabbit (name) {
ArgumentValidator.string(name, 'name');
this.name = name;
}
/* .... */
function Hole(rabbit) {
ArgumentValidator.instanceOf(Rabbit, rabbit, 'rabbit');
this.rabbit = rabbit;
}
/* .... */
Stack trace:
argument-validator/argument-validator.js:6
throw new Error(msg);
^
Error: Invalid string value: undefined
Argument name: name
at error (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:6:15)
at Object.string (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:16:24)
at new Rabbit (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:137:11)
at Object.<anonymous> (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:149:22)
at Object.<anonymous> (argument-validator/argument-validator.js:151:4)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
In that case it's not making a huge difference, but at least we have sure that our
undefined is coming from Rabbit constructor. In more nested cenarios it will make more difference, that small example is only for you have a feeling of what we're talking about here.
Bonus - Using this practice let your code more readable, everyone who reads the code will know exactly what arguments it expects.
npm:
npm install argument-validator
bower:
bower install argument-validator
unix:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Deividy/argument-validator/master/argument-validator.js
ArgumentValidator.notNull(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isNotNull(value);
ArgumentValidator.instanceOf(Class, value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isInstanceOf(Class, value);
ArgumentValidator.type(type, value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isType(type, value);
ArgumentValidator.boolean(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isBoolean(value);
ArgumentValidator.stringOrEmpty(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isStringOrEmpty(value);
ArgumentValidator.string(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isString(value);
Validate agains type, simple call to
Object.prototype.toString and check
if "[object " + type + "]".
(function () {
ArgumentValidator.type('Date', new Date());
}).should.not.throw();
(function () {
ArgumentValidator.type('Date', '223');
}).should.throw();
ArgumentValidator.isType('Date', new Date()).should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isType('Date', '[object Date]').should.be.false;
ArgumentValidator.isType('Number', 123).should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isType('Number', '123').should.be.false;
ArgumentValidator.number(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isNumber(value);
Validate against type
Number, against
isInfinite and
isNaN.
(function () {
ArgumentValidator.number(5);
ArgumentValidator.number(4/'2');
ArgumentValidator.number(12.5235134);
}).should.not.throw();
(function () { ArgumentValidator.number('5'); }).should.throw();
(function () { ArgumentValidator.number(1/0); }).should.throw();
(function () { ArgumentValidator.number(1/'A'); }).should.throw();
ArgumentValidator.isNumber(5).should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isNumber(12.5235134).should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isNumber(4 / '2').should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isNumber('4' / 2).should.be.true;
ArgumentValidator.isNumber('5').should.be.false;
ArgumentValidator.isNumber(1/0).should.be.false;
ArgumentValidator.arrayOrEmpty(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isArrayOrEmpty(value);
ArgumentValidator.array(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isArray(value);
ArgumentValidator.arrayOfNumbers(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isArrayOfNumbers(value);
ArgumentValidator.arrayOfObjects(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isArrayOfObjects(value);
ArgumentValidator.objectOrEmpty(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isObjectOrEmpty(value);
ArgumentValidator.object(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isObject(value);
ArgumentValidator.function(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isFunction(value);
ArgumentValidator.json(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isJson(value);
ArgumentValidator.jsonString(value, optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.isJsonString(value);
ArgumentValidator.keys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeys(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.keysWithNumber(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeysWithNumber(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.numberKeys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasNumberKeys(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.keysWithString(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeysWithString(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.stringKeys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasStringKeys(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.keysWithObject(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeysWithObject(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.objectKeys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasObjectKeys(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.keysWithStringOrEmpty(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeysWithStringOrEmpty(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.stringOrEmptyKeys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasStringOrEmptyKeys(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.keysWithObjectOrEmpty(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasKeysWithObjectOrEmpty(value, [ keys ]);
ArgumentValidator.objectOrEmptyKeys(value, [ keys ], optionalArgumentName);
ArgumentValidator.hasObjectOrEmptyKeys(value, [ keys ]);
Please check
specs/ to more examples or read the full code, it's really small.
If you have any suggestion, please don't be shy, fork us or open an issue.