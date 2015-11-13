The target is to get a key-value object from an array. A key can be the first element or element prefixed by "-" and "--" (switch). So the parser loops through the array and looks for keys. After he could detect an a key all next elements will be added as a value of this key until he find another key. If there is no value, then the key is true (boolean). If there are a lot of values, then the key is an array.
node script.js -> {"node": "script.js"}
node script.js -o -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": true}
node script.js -o test -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": "test"}
node script.js -a testa --b testb -> {node: "script.js", "-a": "testa", "--b": "testb"}
node script.js -paths /test.js /test1.js -> {node: "script.js", "-paths": ["/test.js", "/test1.js"]}
// per default it parses process.argv
var args = require( "argsparser" ).parse(); // {"node": "/path/to/your/script.js"}
// optional you can pass your own arguments array
var args = require( "argsparser" ).parse(["-a", "test"]); // {"-a": "test"}
npm install argsparser