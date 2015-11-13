Yet another tiny arguments parser for node

Features

extremely tiny

instead to parse all possible spellings, it uses just some simple rules

How this parser works

The target is to get a key-value object from an array. A key can be the first element or element prefixed by "-" and "--" (switch). So the parser loops through the array and looks for keys. After he could detect an a key all next elements will be added as a value of this key until he find another key. If there is no value, then the key is true (boolean). If there are a lot of values, then the key is an array.

Examples

node script.js -> {"node": "script.js"}

node script.js -o -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": true}

node script.js -o test -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": "test"}

node script.js -a testa --b testb -> {node: "script.js", "-a": "testa", "--b": "testb"}

node script.js -paths /test.js /test1.js -> {node: "script.js", "-paths": ["/test.js", "/test1.js"]}

Usage

var args = require ( "argsparser" ).parse(); var args = require ( "argsparser" ).parse([ "-a" , "test" ]);

Installation