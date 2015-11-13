openbase logo
arg

argsparser

by Oleg Isonen
0.0.7 (see all)

A tiny command line arguments parser for node

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Yet another tiny arguments parser for node

Features

  • extremely tiny
  • instead to parse all possible spellings, it uses just some simple rules

How this parser works

The target is to get a key-value object from an array. A key can be the first element or element prefixed by "-" and "--" (switch). So the parser loops through the array and looks for keys. After he could detect an a key all next elements will be added as a value of this key until he find another key. If there is no value, then the key is true (boolean). If there are a lot of values, then the key is an array.

Examples

node script.js -> {"node": "script.js"}

node script.js -o -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": true}

node script.js -o test -> {"node": "script.js", "-o": "test"}

node script.js -a testa --b testb -> {node: "script.js", "-a": "testa", "--b": "testb"}

node script.js -paths /test.js /test1.js -> {node: "script.js", "-paths": ["/test.js", "/test1.js"]}

Usage

// per default it parses process.argv
var args = require( "argsparser" ).parse(); // {"node": "/path/to/your/script.js"}

// optional you can pass your own arguments array
var args = require( "argsparser" ).parse(["-a", "test"]); // {"-a": "test"}

Installation

npm install argsparser

